Nothing says you really know what you’re talking about like making a crazy-a*s claim and using a screenshot from who knows where to prove said crazy-a*s claim. Ahem. Look at William LeGate, taking time from his very busy pillow monopoly to push a fairly easily debunked lie on Twitter.

Which is probably why he just used a screenshot.

Republicans in Texas are attempting to repeal the Equal Rights Amendment which gave women equal rights to men. Repealing the amendment would pave the way to women becoming property of men in Texas 😳 pic.twitter.com/9WokBqrqlS — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) April 28, 2023

Nice Texas claim … with a screenshot.

So, this editor tried to do her due diligence to take a look at where this came from to see if it’s legit and HOLY COW his followers lost their freaking minds. Like seriously lost them – it’s always interesting when a bunch of people who refuse to define what a woman is calls a woman a TERF for asking a question.

They’re such angry little creatures.

That amendment needed to get more signatures to join the Constitution in time. So it is pretty null and void if a state decides to repeal it. Or sign it unless Congress wants to give a extension. — Ben (@sluphes) April 28, 2023

Whadd’ya know?

the ERA has never been passed. — Shira Dentz (@DentzShira) April 28, 2023

Oopsie.

That dumbass apparently doesn't understand that the ERA can't be repealed because it was never passed. And it's clear he's too lazy to read what it actually says. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 28, 2023

Heh.

Untrue.

Feel free to post a link to the actual law so we can read it. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) April 28, 2023

What’s a woman? — Drew (@_Drew_2_U) April 28, 2023

Gonna bet he can’t or won’t say.

Oh, and luckily our favorite chimp took time out of his busy day doing chimp stuff to explain what’s really happening here.

They're seeking clarification on whether Texas is still considered to have ratified the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution (which has not been ratified and is not needed), which was also ratified by Texas in 1972 but had a ratification deadline of March 22, 1979. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 28, 2023

Oh, and a can of Spam:

Amendments have to be ratified within 7 years. A measure passed by Texas in 1972 would not be valid if the same Amendment was passed by Congress again today, they'd have to ratify it fresh. All this does is confirm what's already in the Constitution in terms of ratification. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) April 28, 2023

Guess it’s safe to say even a monkey is smarter than William LeGate and his followers.

But to be fair, our monkey is pretty awesome and rad.

A can of Spam also seems to be smarter …

Ouch.

***

