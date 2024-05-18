DA Kim Foxx Wouldn't Prosecute Over Drug or Weapons Found During a Routine Traffic Stop

CNN's Jim Acosta Points Out the Double-Standard of Colin Kaepernick Being Banned From...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 18, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Back in March, Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar told the press she feels "like a slave sometimes" in the state capitol, where Republicans hold a supermajority. "That's a form of slavery," Lamar said. State Sen. Charlane Oliver declared that the bill "is rooted in racism."What had Lamar and Oliver so upset? Legislators had passed a bill saying that Memphis City Council could not block police from conducting routine traffic stops. 

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who prosecuted the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax, is on her way out the door, but she's drafted a new policy that would ban police from making traffic stops that did not directly result from a public safety incident. You have expired tags? That's not a threat to anyone's safety.

It gets better: Because traffic stops have a disproportionate effect on black and brown communities, prosecutors would not pursue the case even if they found illegal guns, drugs, or stolen property during such a traffic stop. 

"… would not pursue the case. 

Foxx says that charges from traffic stops disproportionately impact black people. 

The exception to this policy is if the stop DIRECTLY resulted from a public-safety incident.. normal violations (registration violations, headlights, signal lights, etc) WOULDN'T be counted as a threat.

Listen until the end; Foxx seems to blame the officer who was shot by Dexter Reed for pulling him over for a traffic violation. If the cops just ignored it, they wouldn't have been shot at.

These are the Democrats the people of Chicago keep electing to represent them.

***



Tags: CHICAGO POLICE

