DA Kim Foxx Wouldn't Prosecute Over Drug or Weapons Found During a Routine Traffic Stop

Back in March, Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar told the press she feels "like a slave sometimes" in the state capitol, where Republicans hold a supermajority. "That's a form of slavery," Lamar said. State Sen. Charlane Oliver declared that the bill "is rooted in racism."What had Lamar and Oliver so upset? Legislators had passed a bill saying that Memphis City Council could not block police from conducting routine traffic stops.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who prosecuted the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax, is on her way out the door, but she's drafted a new policy that would ban police from making traffic stops that did not directly result from a public safety incident. You have expired tags? That's not a threat to anyone's safety.

It gets better: Because traffic stops have a disproportionate effect on black and brown communities, prosecutors would not pursue the case even if they found illegal guns, drugs, or stolen property during such a traffic stop.

BREAKING: District Attorney Kim Foxx of Chicago introduces draft policy that will dramatically reduce prosecutions from discoveries made during traffic stops.



If iIIegal guns, drugs or stolen property is discovered during a search of a car then prosecutors would not pursue the… pic.twitter.com/bM6RKMCyWl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 17, 2024

"… would not pursue the case. Foxx says that charges from traffic stops disproportionately impact black people. The exception to this policy is if the stop DIRECTLY resulted from a public-safety incident.. normal violations (registration violations, headlights, signal lights, etc) WOULDN'T be counted as a threat.

Listen until the end; Foxx seems to blame the officer who was shot by Dexter Reed for pulling him over for a traffic violation. If the cops just ignored it, they wouldn't have been shot at.

EQUITY: Soros-backed DA points out that Blacks are more likely to be carrying illegal firearms and drugs in their cars than whites. As a result, her prosecutors will not be allowed to pursue gun and drug charges stemming from traffic stops. pic.twitter.com/WSC05uQOx6 — @amuse (@amuse) May 18, 2024

Just another DA refusing to do their job and prosecute criminals. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 17, 2024

Chicago is already experiencing an epidemic of crime.



This will only make it worse.



It’ll also make it easier for criminals to get away with crimes and not face prosecution.



This is as bad of an idea as the whole defund the police movement.



Kim Foxx is a menace to society. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 17, 2024

The left is soft on crime to make recorded crimes go away so they can brag about reducing crime.



It’s political statistical manipulation 101. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) May 17, 2024

When we said “get out of Democrat-led cities”, we meant it.



The absence of law enforcement breeds lawlessness and civil decline.



This is the common thread in Democrat-led cities. This is their goal. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) May 17, 2024

No one will be surprised when more crimes take place. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 17, 2024

Genius move, criminals must be thrilled with DA Foxx's new policy.



If you’re caught with illegal guns or drugs during a traffic stop in Chicago, don’t worry!



DA Foxx has your back.



Just when you thought Chicago couldn’t get any more lawless. — Hank (@HANKonX) May 17, 2024

These people want chaos. There’s no other explanation — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) May 17, 2024

They keep inventing new ways to encourage criminals. — Ephesians 6:12 Not a Game ✝️ (@NightStar544) May 18, 2024

So keep all your stolen goods in cars. — Tony G (@AnthonyGuich) May 17, 2024

I'm tired of living in a society where this goes unpunished but a woman praying outside of an abortion clinic gets five years.. — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) May 18, 2024

This is laughably insane. You get what you deserve. — Mike (@Mikemikemike_1) May 18, 2024

These are the Democrats the people of Chicago keep electing to represent them.

