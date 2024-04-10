'They Killed Him!' Mother of Dexter Reed Falsely Claims Her Son was Targeted and Killed by Police

Unfortunately, the media seems desperate for another outrage narrative to carry them through the summer into election season. This time in the guise of yet another false police shooting martyr.

Typically grieving families can be forgiven for defending their loved ones in these situations, but Reed's mother outright lies at her press conference and the media seems happy to go with it.

"He was just riding around in his car… and they k*lled him!" - Mother of Dexter Reed



False. Dexter was pulled over for a traffic stop and responded by sh00ting at the police.



They want another George Floyd movement and are looking for a martyr. The media is also coaxing it… pic.twitter.com/NRtfRRYoUE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2024

Here’s the full video: https://t.co/eTrIlriKYu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2024

The difference this time is we have clear police cam footage of what happened, and Reed shot at the police first after being pulled over. He was not just riding around in his car when the police 'killed' him.

She is so fake it’s disgusting.



Dexter Reed’s mom has only made things worse by lying about how her son dįed.



If she wanted to honor him she would’ve condemned his actions and spoke the truth.



Instead, she’s lied and tried to whitewash his criminal behavior.



Shame on her. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 10, 2024

Dexter Reed reportedly fired 11 times at police before they returned fire. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 10, 2024

Presidential election year and almost summer. Must be riot season — Chris Maidment (@ChrisMaidmentNH) April 10, 2024

The media should be capable of balancing the emotions of a distraught mother with the facts of the case. Actually, the media shouldn't be exploiting the mother or the family at all in a press conference. It's clear there is an agenda here.

Ma’am, if you’re seeing this video or this post, please understand when a police officer pulls you over you must comply and you don’t respond by shooting at the police officers. I don’t understand what outcome did this person think was going to happen🤦‍♀️ — Tracy smith (@browt1971) April 10, 2024

It’s funny how the left won’t call this mother a stochastic terrorist



Even though she is telling lies that could easily lead to a riot https://t.co/YYs7yyizLa — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 10, 2024

Unfortunately, if history is any indication, the left, media and Democrats will repeat these lies on loop.

Ah, election year, must be trying to kick off Floyd season II. Al Sharpton will be out in 3,2,1… https://t.co/nnWBKzQetw — Unbroken 💯🇺🇸 (@AsaintPaul) April 10, 2024

The lesson here is that the family should be given time to grieve privately and not exploited. Even if they want to talk to the media, journalists should be skeptical and objective. Instead, these emotional moments, and frequently narrative-creating lies are aired, repeated and become believed as true.

Dexter Reed shot at police. If you don’t want to die in a police encounter, I highly encourage you to NOT shoot at police.



If you do shoot at police, they WILL shoot back. Attempts to make this racial are ridiculous and anyone pretending this was racial is an embarrassing fool. https://t.co/1yOGIUXEhb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 10, 2024

Fabricating the perfect narrative is just what the media does and they'll use anything and anyone to get that narrative. The family should be respected, but they should also be held accountable for spreading false information. This is simply a lie.

We have video to prove it.

If that means anything, any longer.

***

