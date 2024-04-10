Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
'They Killed Him!' Mother of Dexter Reed Falsely Claims Her Son was Targeted and Killed by Police

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on April 10, 2024
Twitchy

Unfortunately, the media seems desperate for another outrage narrative to carry them through the summer into election season. This time in the guise of yet another false police shooting martyr.

Advertisement

Typically grieving families can be forgiven for defending their loved ones in these situations, but Reed's mother outright lies at her press conference and the media seems happy to go with it.

The difference this time is we have clear police cam footage of what happened, and Reed shot at the police first after being pulled over. He was not just riding around in his car when the police 'killed' him.

The media should be capable of balancing the emotions of a distraught mother with the facts of the case. Actually, the media shouldn't be exploiting the mother or the family at all in a press conference. It's clear there is an agenda here.

Unfortunately, if history is any indication, the left, media and Democrats will repeat these lies on loop.

The lesson here is that the family should be given time to grieve privately and not exploited. Even if they want to talk to the media, journalists should be skeptical and objective. Instead, these emotional moments, and frequently narrative-creating lies are aired, repeated and become believed as true.

Advertisement

Fabricating the perfect narrative is just what the media does and they'll use anything and anyone to get that narrative. The family should be respected, but they should also be held accountable for spreading false information. This is simply a lie.

We have video to prove it.

If that means anything, any longer.

***

