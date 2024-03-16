Dem Sen. Mark Warner Prods House to 'Carry on Reagan's Legacy' (By Shoveling...
Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on March 16, 2024
Twitchy

This is another one of the reasons it's impossible to take reparations seriously. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but you still have African Americans saying they're being treated like slaves. The term gets thrown around way too often and diminishes the actual abomination that was slavery in the United States. Some blacks say they suffer from "generational trauma," as if slavery somehow altered their DNA.

Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar had something to get off her chest. She said that sometimes she feels like a slave in the Capitol building because of the Republican supermajority.

That is not a form of slavery. If she feels like a slave sometimes, that's an issue she should work out with her therapist.

She's so oppressed she can stand up in front of a microphone and say that without any repercussions.

He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia' in America
Grateful Calvin
That seems to be her claim to fame.

Apparently so.

We're not sure though what piece of legislation the Tennessee legislature "disrespected" her, but she really ought to have tougher skin if she wants to be a state senator.

***

