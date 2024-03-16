Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery

This is another one of the reasons it's impossible to take reparations seriously. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but you still have African Americans saying they're being treated like slaves. The term gets thrown around way too often and diminishes the actual abomination that was slavery in the United States. Some blacks say they suffer from "generational trauma," as if slavery somehow altered their DNA.

Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar had something to get off her chest. She said that sometimes she feels like a slave in the Capitol building because of the Republican supermajority.

'I Feel Like a Slave:' @SenatorLamar (D-Memphis) Says GOP Supermajority Is Enslaving Her Because She's a Black Woman



"That's a form of slavery," Lamar said. "I feel like a slave sometimes in this building." Video: @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/NtkokwVZIF — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) March 15, 2024

That is not a form of slavery. If she feels like a slave sometimes, that's an issue she should work out with her therapist.

Elected public official, lawmaker, gets paid a not-insignificant sum, compares herself to a slave.



Amazing how willing some people are to piss on the graves of their ancestors for attention. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) March 16, 2024

She's so oppressed she can stand up in front of a microphone and say that without any repercussions.

She’s getting paid to beclown herself like this. That’s hardly what I’d call slavery. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) March 16, 2024

Uhhh it’s an elected seat. You can leave when ever you like — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) March 15, 2024

I can assure you that her position is nothing like slavery. She is an elected Senator who was just heralded by state press for bringing her baby (illegitimate BTW) on the Senate floor during session. — Luke Cymbal (@LukeCymbal) March 15, 2024

That seems to be her claim to fame.

You are not a slave but you are a communist propagandist. — Old Bearded Man (@1OldBeardedMan) March 16, 2024

She is free to leave. — John Martinlives (@JohnMar05239136) March 16, 2024

Then she should resign and emancipate herself. — RA (@RA_Wolven) March 16, 2024

More like a spoiled brat, mad 'cause she doesn't get her way.



Elections have consequences. — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) March 16, 2024

Is it possible for anyone in America today to understand how it feels to be a slave? — A|U HOOPS 🏀 (@AU_HOOPS) March 16, 2024

Apparently so.

I’m a slave unless my policy preferences are followed. — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) March 16, 2024

Say the key words, and be allowed to keep failing up. — The Crazzzy Conservative (@canderson93) March 16, 2024

Slavery is a mentality in this country. She should seek mental help. — SWFBeachBum (@ChefChrisEllis) March 16, 2024

Did she, or did she not run for office? If she was forced to run, then that is a problem, but @SenatorLamar can always resign. — Barbara P 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) March 16, 2024

I don’t think this clown understands the nature of what slavery was, or she wouldn’t say something this ignorant. Her words are an affront to the forebears that suffered actual slavery so she could stand up there and spew garbage out of her pie hole. What a jackass. — Just Tracy (@TracyOnFire2020) March 16, 2024

A slave getting $554 per day of the legislative session when you add her per diem to her salary. $50k per year for 90 days of work is pretty posh for a "slave". — G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 15, 2024

Her feelings are not our responsibility — Jayfitness (@0November2) March 16, 2024

Disagreeing with your opinion is not disrespecting you. You’re in the minority party in that state. Grow some thick skin or go find another line of work. That’s not attempting to silence you, it’s giving you a Reality✔️ — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) March 16, 2024

We're not sure though what piece of legislation the Tennessee legislature "disrespected" her, but she really ought to have tougher skin if she wants to be a state senator.

