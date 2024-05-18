DA Kim Foxx Wouldn't Prosecute Over Drug or Weapons Found During a Routine...
Greta Van Susteren Asks If Jake Tapper's the Right Choice to Be Moderating Debates

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 18, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As Twitchy reported, CNN put together a presidential debate really, really quickly the morning after President Joe Biden challenged Donald Trump to a debate. There were conditions; it had to be on a network favorable to Biden, like CNN. Later that same day it was reported that Jake Tapper and Dana Bash would be co-moderators, making it one against three.

It's practically guaranteed that Tapper's first question of Trump will be, "Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen"? Tapper really has it in for election deniers, someone who speaks of often with his frequent guest Stacey Abrams. We thought that after January 6, Tapper was no longer going to entertain election deniers on his show. 

Greta Van Susteren wonders if Tapper is the right choice to moderate a debate between Trump and Biden, considering how outspoken Tapper has been about "The Big Lie."

"… and if someone has already ‘put his cards on the table,’ is this really the right choice? Below from 2021."

Fox News media reporter Joseph A. Wulfsohn has put together a look at some of Tapper's stated views:

He reports:

Tapper spearheaded CNN's Russiagate coverage that dominated the early years of Trump's presidency. On January 10, 2017, just 10 days before Trump's inauguration, Tapper co-authored a blockbuster report about the existence of the now-infamous Steele dossier and spent several months legitimizing its claims. 

Even after the release of the Mueller report that failed to find evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, Tapper suggested Trump sounded like "the spokesman for the Kremlin" over comments Trump made about his May 2019 conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Throughout the 2020 presidential election, Tapper became more vocal about his animus towards the then-president. In March 2020, in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, he said Trump "continues to lie to the American people" about COVID testing at the time. The following month, Tapper retweeted a post from anti-Trump critic George Conway calling Trump "100% insane."

DA Kim Foxx Wouldn't Prosecute Over Drug or Weapons Found During a Routine Traffic Stop
Brett T.
But he'll be fair and impartial.

As Politico noted earlier, CNN managed to put that debate on its schedule just hours after President Joe Biden had released his jump-cut video challenging Trump to a debate.

Will Dana Bash ask Biden if he's in favor of abortion through the third trimester? Because she's never talked to a Democrat who is:

Maybe she'll ask Biden what limit he'd put on abortion, to get him on record.

***



