AP Reports That Noncitizen Voting Has Become a GOP Talking Point Even Though It's Illegal

The Biden campaign keeps trying to hit on Speaker Mike Johnson for a bill making it illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. It's already illegal, so what's he trying to prove? Sen. Mike Lee recently posted a lengthy thread on just how "shockingly easy" it is for noncitizens to vote. As we reported, a Mexican NGO called Resource Center Matamoras has been distributing flyers to illegal immigrants encouraging them to vote for President Joe Biden. "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open," the flyer reads.

Christina Pushaw noticed the Washington Post shift from "it's not happening" to "it's happening, but it's rare."

Today in clown world news: The Washington Post has transitioned from "non-citizens can't vote in U.S. elections, conspiracy theorist" to "foreign nationals ARE voting in U.S. elections, that's great for Our Democracy™️, and Republican meanies are racist for trying to stop them!" pic.twitter.com/ccAEjcS6Mz — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 9, 2024

What does the Post mean by noncitizen voting is "rare"? How rare? Once is too many times. Not to mention that President Joe Biden recently slipped up and said the millions of illegal immigrants who've crossed the border during his administration are "model citizens."

Now the Associated Press is carrying water for the Biden campaign, noting that noncitizen voting, while already illegal, has become a centerpiece of Republican messaging. Maybe Republicans are concerned that millions of "model citizens" have been imported since the previous election.

Noncitizen voting, already illegal in federal elections, becomes a centerpiece of 2024 GOP messaging https://t.co/6gIGjIJSAu — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2024

Already illegal?



Tell the Democrats that. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) May 18, 2024

Illegal is one thing, but a better question is whether there are things being done to prevent it from happening. Do some states, for example, require proof of citizenship to register to vote or do you just have to check a box claiming you are a citizen? — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) May 18, 2024

As Lee said, it's basically the honor system.

The issue isn't if it's legal or not, it's the fact that it is happening. Even one illegal vote means the election isn't legitimate. — Jeff H (@politicswarblog) May 18, 2024

Illegal but not enforced is the same as legal. Think marijuana. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 18, 2024

Murder is illegal. Fentanyl sales are illegal. But they still happen. Only a process to verify identity and citizenship will keep our elections honest. — JazBInKC 🎸 (@jazbinkc2) May 18, 2024

Every time a driver's license is given a new illegal voter is registered.



This is how many states create voter registrations.



Automatic Voter Registration (https://t.co/EKO1hbctMJ) — ⏳ Suspended in Time ⏳ (@SuspendedAnd1) May 18, 2024

We know that at least California and Minnesota will issue driver's licenses to illegal aliens.

They keep saying federal elections in the hopes that you’ll forget that Democrats allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections https://t.co/W1k6VblxWq — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 18, 2024

They have no idea how many non citizens vote.

Most states have no requirement to prove citizenship to register and some require as little as a utility bill to show residency. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) May 18, 2024

Should be illegal in all elections. Federal, state, and local. And illegals shouldn’t be counted in redistricting too. — n0kx (@n0kx_) May 18, 2024

So, we're now in the "We're-gonna-pretend-we're-not-doing-that-thing-we're-actually-doing-while-framing-our-accusers-as-conspiracy-theorists" phase of the operation.



Got it. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) May 18, 2024

Illegal border crossings happen every day too despite being against the law. — John Adams (@JhnAdmz) May 18, 2024

Your logic sleight of hand is noted.



Murder is illegal so as we all know it never happens



Crossing the border without a visa or green card or USA passport is illegal so we all know it never happens. — EnlightenedBaka (@EnlightenedBak2) May 18, 2024

If its not happening a bill to make sure it stays illegal and is better enforced shouldnt be controversial. And yet.... — Tim Mathis (@timmathiscomedy) May 18, 2024

WaPo and the AP have reported on it, the Biden-Harris HQ account keeps posting about it … if it's already illegal, it should sail right through without opposition. So why the resistance to codifying it?

