CNN's Jim Acosta Points Out the Double-Standard of Colin Kaepernick Being Banned From the NFL

Who said Colin Kaepernick was banned from the NFL? He was still trying to get back into the NFL even after his Netflix special where he literally compared tryouts to a slave auction.

As we reported, the NFL already took a Bud Light approach and issued a statement distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, saying his commencement speech did not align with the NFL's "inclusive" values.

Wouldn't the double standard here be those petitioning to have Butker kicked off of the Chiefs after standing up for Kaepernick's right to free speech? Butker wasn't even on the field … he was at a Catholic college, giving a Catholic commencement address to a graduating class of Catholic students. Kaepernick took a knee in uniform, on the field, during the national anthem.

Among the big brains comparing the two was CNN's Jim Acosta:

Jim Acosta: "is there a double standard here? I mean Colin Kaepernick. I mean, he takes a knee to protest police brutality and gets banned from the NFL...Harrison Butker gives this speech, goes wide right to so to speak and the NFL said... no big deal. I'm sorry, what?" pic.twitter.com/fm00upaUIV — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 17, 2024

"Goes wide right."

Please stop comparing Harrison Butker to Colin Kaepernick. Harrison Butker is good at football. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 17, 2024

That's not at all what happened. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 18, 2024

There's a big difference. Proclaiming pro Catholic values at a Catholic College on your day off is fine. Disrupting the football game while you are supposed to be working and comparing the NFL draft to a slave auction, not ok. — WendylDail (@wendylwilson2) May 18, 2024

Kaepernick was banned? Huh. Here I thought he didn’t play anymore because he just sucked. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Ann Flan Kirwin 🇺🇸 (@annflanVA) May 17, 2024

Kaepernick got benched. Got his feelings hurt. He is eligible to play in NFL. He has begged off on any number of tryouts. — Mike_in_Cincinnati (@MikeinCincinna1) May 17, 2024

Colin K was not banned. He sucked. Couldn’t read a defense. — Tom Mazzaccaro (@tommazz23) May 18, 2024

Butker didn’t give his speech at an NFL game. Duh — Mrz.T (@MaeTellu) May 17, 2024

Jim Acosta may be the dumbest guy in America — Johnny Starfire (@ourmanindisco) May 18, 2024

Kaepernick didn't get banned, and as far as "nothing" happening, the NFL released a statement distancing it from Butker's Catholic values, which he expressed off the field.

