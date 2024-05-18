CNN's Jim Acosta Points Out the Double-Standard of Colin Kaepernick Being Banned From the NFL

DA Kim Foxx Wouldn't Prosecute Over Drug or Weapons Found During a Routine...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on May 18, 2024
Twitchy

Who said Colin Kaepernick was banned from the NFL? He was still trying to get back into the NFL even after his Netflix special where he literally compared tryouts to a slave auction.

As we reported, the NFL already took a Bud Light approach and issued a statement distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, saying his commencement speech did not align with the NFL's "inclusive" values.

Wouldn't the double standard here be those petitioning to have Butker kicked off of the Chiefs after standing up for Kaepernick's right to free speech? Butker wasn't even on the field … he was at a Catholic college, giving a Catholic commencement address to a graduating class of Catholic students. Kaepernick took a knee in uniform, on the field, during the national anthem.

Among the big brains comparing the two was CNN's Jim Acosta:

"Goes wide right."

Kaepernick didn't get banned, and as far as "nothing" happening, the NFL released a statement distancing it from Butker's Catholic values, which he expressed off the field. 

***


