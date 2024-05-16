NFL Officially Distances Itself From Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech

Incensed Missouri AG Demands Accountability for Official Kansas City Account Doxing of Har...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

As we reported earlier, Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker gave a commencement speech at a private Catholic college where he espoused Catholic views. Someone started a petition on Change.org to have Butker dismissed from the Chiefs for his "dehumanizing remarks." The official X account of Kanas City posted the neighborhood where Butker lives, but then deleted it and said it was posted "in error." One "dried husk of a woman" doxxed his mother, posting where she works. "This man makes me sick," she posted.

The brain trust at "The View" had to get in on the pile-on, with Sara Haines calling the traditional Latin mass “extremist,” “cult-like,” and comparable to “religions in the Middle East.”

Has the NFL already forgotten what happened when players started kneeling for the national anthem in the name of Black Lives Matter? Apparently, it wants the Bud Light treatment again, and it's issued a statement condemning Butker's speech.

A Catholic saying Catholic things at a Catholic college — obviously, Butker crossed the line.

Fox News reports:

In a statement to People magazine, the NFL clarified that Butker spoke from a "personal capacity" and reiterated the league’s stance on inclusion. 

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told the outlet. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

Butker also referenced Pride month in his speech, calling it a "deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it," and specifically pointed to Biden’s "delusional" stance on abortion. 

"He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," he said, via OutKick.

Oh yeah, it's only a couple of weeks away from Pride Month, when the LGBTQ community finally gets some attention. We can't wait. Maybe President Biden will have transwomen flashing their fake breasts on the White House lawn again.

The Babylon Bee nailed it:

Progressives are all pointing out the different parts of Butker's commencement speech that hurt them. The NFL seems most concerned that Butker wasn't being "inclusive."

How is the NFL going to celebrate Pride Month?

CATHOLIC NFL

