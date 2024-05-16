NFL Officially Distances Itself From Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech

As we reported earlier, Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker gave a commencement speech at a private Catholic college where he espoused Catholic views. Someone started a petition on Change.org to have Butker dismissed from the Chiefs for his "dehumanizing remarks." The official X account of Kanas City posted the neighborhood where Butker lives, but then deleted it and said it was posted "in error." One "dried husk of a woman" doxxed his mother, posting where she works. "This man makes me sick," she posted.

The brain trust at "The View" had to get in on the pile-on, with Sara Haines calling the traditional Latin mass “extremist,” “cult-like,” and comparable to “religions in the Middle East.”

Has the NFL already forgotten what happened when players started kneeling for the national anthem in the name of Black Lives Matter? Apparently, it wants the Bud Light treatment again, and it's issued a statement condemning Butker's speech.

NFL issues statement condemning Chiefs player Harrison Butker’s speech against homosexuality, abortion and women in the workplace at a Catholic college in Atchison, Kansas.



A Catholic saying Catholic things at a Catholic college — obviously, Butker crossed the line.

Fox News reports:

In a statement to People magazine, the NFL clarified that Butker spoke from a "personal capacity" and reiterated the league’s stance on inclusion. "Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told the outlet. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger." … Butker also referenced Pride month in his speech, calling it a "deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it," and specifically pointed to Biden’s "delusional" stance on abortion. "He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," he said, via OutKick.

Oh yeah, it's only a couple of weeks away from Pride Month, when the LGBTQ community finally gets some attention. We can't wait. Maybe President Biden will have transwomen flashing their fake breasts on the White House lawn again.

The NFL was quicker to condemn Butker for being a Christian than it was to condemn Ray Rice for caving in his fiancee’s head on camera and and then dragging her lifeless body through the hall. https://t.co/iteXjeZ7RY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 16, 2024

The Babylon Bee nailed it:

'Harrison Butker Does Not Reflect Our Values,' Says League Of Woman Beaters https://t.co/SZLgvpLtYA pic.twitter.com/wUON2PK3E5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 16, 2024

NFL player beats his ex-girlfriend

The left: 😴😴😴



NFL player abuses his son on tape

The left: 😴😴😴



NFL player arrested for drunk driving

The left: 😴😴😴



NFL player promotes Christian values

The left: THIS HAS GONE TOO FAR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2024

The left is at war with the nuclear family, healthy strong men and heterosexuals.



Never back down. Be vigilant. — Based Opinions (@Based_Opinion_) May 16, 2024

And another the reason why I don’t watch the NFL anymore. They actively undermine traditional values and reward degeneracy. — Christopher Olguin (@cjo_olguin) May 16, 2024

The NFL will regret that. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 16, 2024

Odd. Will the @NFL condemn the wife-beaters and criminals in their ranks or nah? Watch the ratings decline even more after this. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 16, 2024

He gave a speech supporting Catholic doctrine that dispelled the myths countless woman have been forcefed which has led to record depression. He also rejected the emasculation of males.

Harrison Butker is BASED. — Based Opinions (@Based_Opinion_) May 16, 2024

So the @NFL is issuing statements condemning basic tenants of the Catholic faith now?



If the @Chiefs don't publicly support Butler's speech rights, this will be my last year watching the NFL, this is shameful. — Zac (@Zacbunchanumbrs) May 16, 2024

Does the @nfl know it has legit criminals playing in the league? — ██████████ (@PLVS_VLTRA_) May 16, 2024

So the NFL hates the Catholic Church? Disgusting. The NFL should focus on players playing football. Let priests deal with religion — Michael van der Galien (@MichaelvdGalien) May 16, 2024

Just cancelled my NFL ticket. And to think I thought they were addressing their issues. Should have known. — J J aka Dittoman (@ym8n677vk7) May 16, 2024

Tim Tebow 2.0 — Rick G (@RickG_78) May 16, 2024

The NFL making an official statement insinuating Butker is against "inclusion" could potentially be grounds for a defamation lawsuit, since he said nothing of the sort. — Dan Andros (@DanAndros) May 16, 2024

Progressives are all pointing out the different parts of Butker's commencement speech that hurt them. The NFL seems most concerned that Butker wasn't being "inclusive."

How is the NFL going to celebrate Pride Month?

