Dopey Sara Haines of 'The View' Says 'Latin Mass' is Extremist and Doesn't Know Where Christianity Began

Listen, we have zero expectations of 'The View'. There is no low they won't attempt to reach, particularly when it applies to a conservative politician or really any conservative figure. Even with that caveat, today was really bad. Today, it wasn't Whoopi or Joy, surprisingly. It was Sara Haines.

Sara Haines calls the traditional Latin mass “extremist,” “cult like” and comparable to “religions in the Middle East.”



This is nothing but pure, unadulterated bigotry against Catholics.

pic.twitter.com/fwTmG6Hyks — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2024

Sara wants to 'cherry pick' the parts of Christianity that feel good and speak to love. There are many part of Christianity that address just those things. On the other hand, there are parts of Christianity that demand obedience. The Bible is clear the role of the husband is to provide and protect. It also instructs women to care for and bring up their children as their main pursuit. Sara wants a feel good religion, but the teachings of Jesus also include dying to self.

Anti Catholic bigotry is so normalized in culture today it’s scary. Also, this derisive remark about “religions in the Middle East” is laughably ignorant: Christianity came from the Middle East and there have been Catholics in the Middle East since Catholicism existed. Look up… https://t.co/R5zmo7vR1I — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 16, 2024

I think the funniest thing is "religions in the Middle East" here. https://t.co/Kyh4iTlzft — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) May 16, 2024

She is clueless as to what she is talking about and just goes on a roll of saying nothing and being really offensive.

This woman claims to be arguing for "real Christianity" but what she's arguing for is new age feel good spirituality tethered to nothing, representing nothing, requiring nothing.



Once again, watching The View makes you actively dumber. https://t.co/6BZsREbBwE — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) May 16, 2024

Exactly. She speaks derisively of 'cherry picking' when that is exactly what she is doing when she is creating her fluff 'Sara Haines doctrine'.

I think what I love about this is she asserts how absolutely scary the traditional mass is while giving no specific details about it.



“We have to stop these people speaking in Latin! Even the pope is against it!” https://t.co/yoJH43gPZK — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 16, 2024

This discourse is honestly not all that dissimilar to how an extremist of one religion talks about other religions.



The View-crowd contains devout, fundamentalist believers in the Church of the Woke, and they have zero tolerance for any non-believers. https://t.co/kg8sD3856r — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) May 16, 2024

The show represents one view and it the view of woke liberal woman. It serves no purpose other than an echo chamber for them to tell each other how right they definitely are. The premise of the show was to represent an array of views, but there has not been an effective conservative host in quite some time.

Does she not know that Christianity IS a religion from the Middle East? https://t.co/05eimlVcIu — Matt Cover (@MattCover) May 16, 2024

jesus of nazareth wouldn't want to be associated with the middle east, no https://t.co/Qyyyf1wWcQ — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) May 16, 2024

Sara is clearly not an intelligent woman so 'let her cook' as the youngsters say.



