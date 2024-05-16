NFL Officially Distances Itself From Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech
Dopey Sara Haines of 'The View' Says 'Latin Mass' is Extremist and Doesn't Know Where Christianity Began

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on May 16, 2024
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via AP

Listen, we have zero expectations of 'The View'. There is no low they won't attempt to reach, particularly when it applies to a conservative politician or really any conservative figure. Even with that caveat, today was really bad. Today, it wasn't Whoopi or Joy, surprisingly. It was Sara Haines.

Sara wants to 'cherry pick' the parts of Christianity that feel good and speak to love. There are many part of Christianity that address just those things. On the other hand, there are parts of Christianity that demand obedience. The Bible is clear the role of the husband is to provide and protect. It also instructs women to care for and bring up their children as their main pursuit. Sara wants a feel good religion, but the teachings of Jesus also include dying to self.

She is clueless as to what she is talking about and just goes on a roll of saying nothing and being really offensive.

Exactly. She speaks derisively of 'cherry picking' when that is exactly what she is doing when she is creating her fluff 'Sara Haines doctrine'.

The show represents one view and it the view of woke liberal woman. It serves no purpose other than an echo chamber for them to tell each other how right they definitely are. The premise of the show was to represent an array of views, but there has not been an effective conservative host in quite some time.

Sara is clearly not an intelligent woman so 'let her cook' as the youngsters say.


Tags: CATHOLIC CHRISTIAN JESUS MIDDLE EAST THE VIEW

