In an Epic Takedown, Baseballcrank Reminded Bill Kristol of His Own Past Praise of Clarence Thomas

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on May 17, 2024
Townhall Media

It's well established Bill Kristol is a massive hypocrite, but today, Twitter great 'BaseballCrank'  took him for a walk down memory lane that was epic. First of all, Bill Kristol tweeted this ridiculous nonsense.

Kristol has clearly jumped on the train of Leftism and has taken to deriding Supreme Court justices who don't decide cases as he wishes. Basically, they act like JUDGES and not political activists and that is very disappointing to Kristol. 'Baseballcrank' has a very long memory and reminded Kristol of something he himself wrote not so very long ago.

Oops! How embarrassing for Bill.

In comes Tim Miller, Kristol's little lap dog, to stick up for him and explain away his past proclamations. What a good boy!

Tim should not punch out of his weight class and in this case he mistakenly did.

Tim is a silly goose.

So much hypocrisy!

It's crazy what a little money can do to a man. In this case, it was probably quite a lot of money.

Much like Obama, Bill has 'evolved' even further to the Left every single year.


