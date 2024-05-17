In an Epic Takedown, Baseballcrank Reminded Bill Kristol of His Own Past Praise of Clarence Thomas

It's well established Bill Kristol is a massive hypocrite, but today, Twitter great 'BaseballCrank' took him for a walk down memory lane that was epic. First of all, Bill Kristol tweeted this ridiculous nonsense.

“The craziest thing for me about Clarence Thomas and now Sam Alito is the sense of overweening entitlement they exhibit. It’s not enough that their country bestowed on them power, for life. They seem to believe that they owe nothing to the citizenry.” https://t.co/ZNuXMNwu0y — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 17, 2024

Kristol has clearly jumped on the train of Leftism and has taken to deriding Supreme Court justices who don't decide cases as he wishes. Basically, they act like JUDGES and not political activists and that is very disappointing to Kristol. 'Baseballcrank' has a very long memory and reminded Kristol of something he himself wrote not so very long ago.

"There’s almost no one in Washington I admire more than Clarence Thomas–as a man and a public servant." - Bill Kristol, Oct 2016 https://t.co/UeRJbgI28F https://t.co/PWGLYrWI5z — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2024

Oops! How embarrassing for Bill.

Has any new information come to light since 2016 that might change one’s perspective on Clarence Thomas?



Had his wife plotted to make Donald Trump a dictator by then? I can’t quite recall https://t.co/oPAuuLKhyk — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 17, 2024

In comes Tim Miller, Kristol's little lap dog, to stick up for him and explain away his past proclamations. What a good boy!

One, Bill knew the justice and his wife well enough before then.

Two, "plotted to make Donald Trump a dictator" is just you knowing your readers will let your rhetoric run far ahead of the facts. https://t.co/DSrZzpdUz1 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2024

Tim should not punch out of his weight class and in this case he mistakenly did.

This nonsense about Trump the dictator is hilarious, especially when going back to 2016. I mean, a dictator? I don't think he dictator would have allowed himself to be voted out of office. You can say all you want about Trump not being happy he lost and not believing he lost — DrPutt4Doh (@putt4_doh) May 17, 2024

Tim is a silly goose.

Dan exposing Kristol for the fraud he is today https://t.co/DyiHzizNmp — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) May 17, 2024

Bill Kristol has lost his already-feeble mind. Sad. https://t.co/oyBaa1fWK6 — WTX Babe🇨🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@WhinoWino) May 17, 2024

So much hypocrisy!

It's amazing what "contributions" from Leftist oligarchs will do to a man's "principles". — Frank's Revenge (@NorthAmericanM5) May 17, 2024

2016 Kristol didn't ring the cash register like 2020s Kristol. — Michael Dearing (@mcgd) May 17, 2024

It's crazy what a little money can do to a man. In this case, it was probably quite a lot of money.

Did Bill Kristol have a stroke?

Or did a giant bug kill him is now wearing his body like an Edgar suit? — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 17, 2024

Kristol will say that he has "evolved". Like Obama. — Old Curmudgeon (@1oldcurmudgeon) May 17, 2024

Much like Obama, Bill has 'evolved' even further to the Left every single year.



