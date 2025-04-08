Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on...
We Hope They Livestream This! Lefty Redditor Demands 'Disruptions' to President Trump's 'Birthday Parade'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 08, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday, we told you about the alarming rise of 'assassination culture' on the Left, and a survey where 55% of Leftists said they believe killing President Trump is justifiable.

Part of the reason is because media lies about President Trump and keeps pushing the narrative he's a fascist dictator. Yesterday, The Hill said President Trump is planning a parade for his 79th birthday -- only to admit in the article it's actually for Flag Day and the 250th anniversary of the Army.

Now Leftists want to disrupt this parade, a la Tiananmen Square:

Good gravy, they're insane.

That being said -- this writer hopes they try it and they need to livestream it for our viewing pleasure.

Not all Boomers are loons, but all the loony Boomers are online.

We thought the Left loved communism.

This made us giggle.

It's always someone else's responsibility.

It's funny, and if they weren't so unglued, it would be even funnier.

No one ever accused the Left of being smart.

Nope. Not a chance they'd risk their life or livelihood for this.

