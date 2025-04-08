We Hope They Livestream This! Lefty Redditor Demands 'Disruptions' to President Trump's 'Birthday Parade'

Yesterday, we told you about the alarming rise of 'assassination culture' on the Left, and a survey where 55% of Leftists said they believe killing President Trump is justifiable.

Part of the reason is because media lies about President Trump and keeps pushing the narrative he's a fascist dictator. Yesterday, The Hill said President Trump is planning a parade for his 79th birthday -- only to admit in the article it's actually for Flag Day and the 250th anniversary of the Army.

Now Leftists want to disrupt this parade, a la Tiananmen Square:

Current status: Watching boomers freak for no reason out on Reddit pic.twitter.com/j2XOZTsqcV — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) April 7, 2025

Good gravy, they're insane.

That being said -- this writer hopes they try it and they need to livestream it for our viewing pleasure.

“A 4 mile military parade”.



Do NOT lump the rest of us Boomers in with these loons. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) April 7, 2025

Not all Boomers are loons, but all the loony Boomers are online.

Bro name-dropped Tiananmen Square 💀 — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) April 7, 2025

We thought the Left loved communism.

Redditors aren’t going outside, dawg. — Dude man (@AgreeingBook13) April 7, 2025

This made us giggle.

“By the way I’m across the country so…you do it. “ — Samson (@BeanGeniePNW) April 7, 2025

It's always someone else's responsibility.

Tianamen Square?!??



The melodrama of these cosplay revolutionaries never fails to amuse. pic.twitter.com/4bf7b0Nuep — Liberty Prime (@RobertS95477925) April 7, 2025

It's funny, and if they weren't so unglued, it would be even funnier.

Imagine thinking blocking the U.S. miltary is a good idea. — Steve the Stupid (@stevethestupid) April 7, 2025

No one ever accused the Left of being smart.

Whoever posted that will never put themselves in the kind of danger they are proposing for others. — RexIvan9 (@RexIvan9) April 7, 2025

Nope. Not a chance they'd risk their life or livelihood for this.

