Parade of Fools: The Hill Proves It Has NO SHAME With Wildly Misleading Headline About Trump's Birthday

We here at Twitchy have seen some pretty messed up, misleading, and insane headlines from media. We all know it's because they're not interested in actual journalism, but rather attacking Republicans and propping up Democrats while calling themselves 'reporters.'

But this headline may be the most egregious bit of propaganda we've ever seen:

President Trump planning military parade through DC for 79th birthday https://t.co/iwZB1lSn9u — The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2025

Get it? It makes President Trump sound like a fascist, cause only fascists throw parades for their birthdays.

Here's what The Hill writes (emphasis added):

The Trump administration is planning a June 14 military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C., to mark the president’s 79th birthday. It will also mark the Army’s 250th anniversary. A senior administration official confirmed the plans to NewsNation, The Hill’s sister network. Washington City Paper first reported on the parade, noting it will stretch almost 4 miles from the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., to the White House. President Trump in his first term in 2018 ordered the Pentagon to plan a large military parade after he visited Paris and was inspired by a French Bastille Day event. “We’re going to have to try to top it,” he reportedly told French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Hill admits in their own story the Army's 250th anniversary is also June 14, and it was something President Trump wanted to do years ago.

We do not despise the media enough.

Are you pig ignorant of the fact that United States Army's 250th birthday is on the same day or are simply leaving that out to inflame your brain damaged readers? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 7, 2025

The narrative is set.

It's also the US Army's 250th BIRTHDAY, propagandists! — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) April 7, 2025

That's all they are.

June 14 is also Flag Day. You should Google it. — Deedo (@Deedo_70) April 7, 2025

It's literally pre-programmed into this writer's iPhone calendar.

Isn't that the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army? Isn't that what the military parade is really about? Why wouldn't you mention that, https://t.co/rOUehQ6Zyz? — Tony Dyl (@dyl_tony) April 7, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD!

Flag day and the Army’s 250th birthday but you are saying it’s just for his birthday? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) April 7, 2025

Yes. Yes, they are.

Look at the headline.



Trump's birthday happens to also be the United States Army's 250th birthday.



Modern American "journalists" make Josef Goebbels look like an amateur. https://t.co/Gu2T00oen4 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 7, 2025

They sure do.

Seems like a relevant detail to include in a headline, but hey that’s just me https://t.co/924r5zkkoH pic.twitter.com/jWY9EpT5ax — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 7, 2025

Just a bit relevant.

Ellen Mitchell is a hack. In her SECOND Graf she notes that coincidentally "It will also mark the Army’s 250th anniversary."



But yeh, lets go with 'TrUmP's BiRtHdAy' https://t.co/ntV9q9ong7 — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 7, 2025

They've got a narrative and they're gonna stick to it, no matter what.

This is why the media is dead. That day happens to be the 250th Birthday of the US Army. But these dishonest clowns want to control the narrative. https://t.co/rlvSelQeAr — Bubblehead_Vet (@FJB_is_a_Pedo) April 7, 2025

Yep. And Leftists the world over will parrot this lie.

