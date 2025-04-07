Anti-Science Worm John Oliver Takes the Time to Mansplain That Women's Sports Aren't...
Parade of Fools: The Hill Proves It Has NO SHAME With Wildly Misleading Headline About Trump's Birthday

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 07, 2025
Artist Angie

We here at Twitchy have seen some pretty messed up, misleading, and insane headlines from media. We all know it's because they're not interested in actual journalism, but rather attacking Republicans and propping up Democrats while calling themselves 'reporters.'

But this headline may be the most egregious bit of propaganda we've ever seen:

Get it? It makes President Trump sound like a fascist, cause only fascists throw parades for their birthdays.

Here's what The Hill writes (emphasis added):

The Trump administration is planning a June 14 military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C., to mark the president’s 79th birthday.

It will also mark the Army’s 250th anniversary. A senior administration official confirmed the plans to NewsNation, The Hill’s sister network.

Washington City Paper first reported on the parade, noting it will stretch almost 4 miles from the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., to the White House.

President Trump in his first term in 2018 ordered the Pentagon to plan a large military parade after he visited Paris and was inspired by a French Bastille Day event.

“We’re going to have to try to top it,” he reportedly told French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Hill admits in their own story the Army's 250th anniversary is also June 14, and it was something President Trump wanted to do years ago.

We do not despise the media enough.

The narrative is set.

That's all they are.

It's literally pre-programmed into this writer's iPhone calendar.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD!

Yes. Yes, they are.

They sure do.

Just a bit relevant.

They've got a narrative and they're gonna stick to it, no matter what.

Yep. And Leftists the world over will parrot this lie.

