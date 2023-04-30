Twitter DRAGS Chrissy Teigen for walking through protesters to #WHCD with ‘servants’ carrying her dress

Posted at 10:37 am on April 30, 2023 by Sam Janney

Nothing says you’re far Left like walking through a group of far-left protesters with servants carrying your dress behind you. Hey, we’ve been pointing out how Democrats are the party of the elite, the privileged, and the wealthy for years now, so we’re hardly surprised to see Chrissy Teigen walking through protesters to get to a dinner meant to honor journalists who suck up to the president she likes to suck up to as well.

The servants carrying her dress to keep it clean (who were not likely invited to stay for dinner) just make it that much better.

Not a great look, Chrissy.

Sure she doesn’t.

Sure.

Those celebrities walking through the protest to save the planet surely care more about the planet than having dinner with the president and a bunch of privileged, brain-dead journalists, right?

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Even the Left is ticked at her:

She’s not as crazy as we are! ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Because they’re self-centered, privileged, wealthy, elite, annoying Hollywood types who for some reason think their opinions matter more than others. They’re wrong but eh.

She is indeed thirsty.

Ding ding ding.

We see what Vlad did there.

Heh.

***

Related:

RedSteeze takes both Biden AND media to the woodshed in MERCILESS thread on WH Correspondents’ Dinner

Tweeps LESS than impressed with Steven Crowder’s response to leaked video of him and his wife (watch)

Texas Democrat REKT for trying to blame MAGA for horrific shooting by Mexican National and DAMN

***

