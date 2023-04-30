Twitter DRAGS Chrissy Teigen for walking through protesters to #WHCD with ‘servants’ carrying her dress

Nothing says you’re far Left like walking through a group of far-left protesters with servants carrying your dress behind you. Hey, we’ve been pointing out how Democrats are the party of the elite, the privileged, and the wealthy for years now, so we’re hardly surprised to see Chrissy Teigen walking through protesters to get to a dinner meant to honor journalists who suck up to the president she likes to suck up to as well.

The servants carrying her dress to keep it clean (who were not likely invited to stay for dinner) just make it that much better.

Far-left model Chrissy Teigen walking to the White House correspondents dinner with her servants trailing behind her to hold her dress. This is what peak liberalism looks like. pic.twitter.com/LK3F2UuH4N — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2023

Not a great look, Chrissy.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were among the celebrities who walked right by the blockade. "If you have any fossil fuels in your stock portfolio, I'd love for you to get rid of them," asked a protester, who was ecstatic after Teigen apparently told her she didn't. pic.twitter.com/h9d1GpCeUr — Alejandro Alvarez 🫡 (@aletweetsnews) April 30, 2023

Sure she doesn’t.

Sure.

Those celebrities walking through the protest to save the planet surely care more about the planet than having dinner with the president and a bunch of privileged, brain-dead journalists, right?

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Even the Left is ticked at her:

Since when Chrissy Teigen Far left ? People have got to stop mistaken the Neoliberals for the left The DEMOCRATS ARE NOT LEFT LEANING IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM https://t.co/alu0IUNBHT — MEDICARE 4 ALL ONLY (@CaLynnCal) April 30, 2023

She’s not as crazy as we are! ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

No this is what @chrissyteigen looks like. We don't claim her. 🫶🏼 — 🗳️🫶🏿🫶🏾🫶🏽🫶🏼🫶🏻🟧 (@TennGenX) April 30, 2023

Why are John Legend and Chrissy Teigen doing this? https://t.co/GVl8Yh4qqg! https://t.co/MMGl4XtJ33 — Blue Moon (@LucyCan22) April 30, 2023

Because they’re self-centered, privileged, wealthy, elite, annoying Hollywood types who for some reason think their opinions matter more than others. They’re wrong but eh.

@chrissyteigen is the thirstiest celebrity. Every “A” lister had to disassociate with her because she’s bad for business (and a vile human being). She’ll do/wear whatever she can to be relevant again, no matter how ridiculous she looks. She’s nothing without fame. — Babylonia ✝️ (@sham_e_run) April 30, 2023

She is indeed thirsty.

So they are her servants? Modern day slaves………… — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) April 30, 2023

At least she's not making them wear masks anymore — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) April 30, 2023

They are her #equity servants.. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) April 30, 2023

We're fooling ourselves if we think it's right vs. left.

It's the elite class of both parties vs. the rest of us. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) April 30, 2023

Ding ding ding.

I can’t stand her and her wife. — Vlad the Impaler (@JacePA1111) April 30, 2023

We see what Vlad did there.

Heh.

