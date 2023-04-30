Far be it for any Democrat around to let a crisis or tragedy that can be used for political gain go to waste. Now, you’d think a Democrat like Senator Roland Gutierrez out of Texas would avoid this horrific shooting by a Mexican national in Texas because ultimately an argument can definitely be made about the disastrous job Democrats (like Roland) have done with illegal immigration and the border BUT we’re guessing he’s not as smart as he looks.

And c’mon, he doesn’t look all that smart to begin with.

Case in point:

Loose gun laws enacted by #Republican legislators have put guns into the wrong hands, increasing crime and taking the lives of innocent people. TIME AND TIME AGAIN THESE TRAGEDIES HAVE PROVEN THAT WE ARE LESS SAFE. Every other state is doing something to curb #GunViolence.… pic.twitter.com/3hI06nxY0g — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) April 29, 2023

Yeah, blame the guns like a good lil Democrat, Roland.

Oh, and why not blame Republicans for good measure?

Toad.

Notice he leaves the whole ‘Mexican national’ part out.

The murderer is an illegal alien from Mexico who was deported at least twice, according to Univision 45 Houston. When you’re a senator, who supports open border policies that likely led to this tragedy, maybe shut the hell up. https://t.co/CTZKGzd73D — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) April 29, 2023

Maybe shut the Hell up.

What he said.

Roland tried to fire back, babbling about ‘MAGA buddies,’ but the reality is … he’s got nothin’. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be a Democrat.

Here are the facts: The policies you support led to the death of 19 babies and 2 teachers in Uvalde & will lead to the death of hundreds more #Texans. You and your MAGA buddies have ran #Texas for decades. Every crime, every mass shooting, every Fentanyl overdose, every border… https://t.co/1T7hHpTTM9 — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) April 30, 2023

You and your MAGA buddies, sorry, that just cracked us up.

WE’LL RUE THE DAY!

Invokes Uvalde to justify disarming citizens. https://t.co/c3tQ5mSUuD — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) April 30, 2023

It’s what any good Democrat would do.

Lmao people like you and "facts" never seem to see eye to eye. https://t.co/LdPiLc2uwY — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) April 30, 2023

How typical. You did the usual Democrat move. Whenever you realize that you’re in the wrong, you deflect and quickly become defensive. You begin to recite a litany of supposed facts which have nothing to do with the topic at hand. Face it Sir, you are wrong about this one. https://t.co/Qd17FWmnto — Michelle🍊 (@Montchelle66_2) April 30, 2023

Grossly, embarrassingly wrong.

Deflect one more time for good measure! BRING UP MAGA! REEEEEEEE!

Here are the facts Roland is a liar That is all

👍👍👍 https://t.co/YDm1zNCCJ5 — TheMister (@MistersHomeRoom) April 30, 2023

‘Nuff said.

***

***

