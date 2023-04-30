Awww yes, The White House Correspondents’ Dinner aka ‘Nerd Prom’ was last night so that means we got to watch a bunch of journalists pat themselves on the backs for carrying more water for Biden than any president since Obama. Is there anything more annoying than a bunch of propagandists hanging out with the government they propagandize for?

Gross.

Really.

But grossest of all was Biden … in so many ways:

Even though we had to give up a mass murderer responsible for countless lives lost.

GO TEAM BIDEN.

There was more of course:

President Biden: "I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Micky Mouse beat the hell out of me and got there first."#WHCD #nerdProm pic.twitter.com/paF9H4boP5 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2023

Huh?

President Biden: "You say I'm over the hill. Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime."#WHCD #nerdProm pic.twitter.com/1r8GFCbVzj — CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2023

*sigh*

It’s ok to pick on Lemon because he got the boot this week.

President Biden: "I believe in the First Amendment, not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it…" #WHCD #nerdprom pic.twitter.com/QHPdS2OVFN — CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2023

Yeah, we can only stand to watch so much of this so we won’t subject you to too much of it, dear reader. Just enough to include you in the ‘jokes’ we’re all making at his and the media’s expense. Like this from RedSteeze:

This is not a press.

This is a Democrat Fan Club … and it’s nothing but cringe.

But Biden made a bunch of jokes at his own expense and stuff! And he made them feel good about how hard they work to protect him and his party so they certainly don’t have time to get all bogged down with

Journalists are applauding Biden over this tonight, not protesting him. And now you see how this is all staged theater. It's about feeling important, not journalism. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2023

Psh, we haven’t seen real journalism in decades but to Steeze’s point, their ‘theatre’ is getting more and more blatant.

Biden @ #WHCD speaks to relatives of Evan Gershkovich, Austin Tice, other detained journalists, “The stress of not knowing, the sorrow of uncertainty-I want them & their families to know we see them, they are not forgotten, & I promise, I am working like hell to bring them home” — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) April 30, 2023

Oh, he spoke to their family? Really? WHAT A GIVER.

And then you all laughed and laughed and applauded and drank and neighed again. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2023

Don’t forget they patted themselves on the backs all night as well.

Ha ha ha.

All funny.

What they don’t know is THEY are the joke.

***

***

