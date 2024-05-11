Biden WH WON'T Like CNN's Explanation for 'Why Trump Is in a MUCH Better Position Than 4 Years Ago'

The November elections are just a little less than six months away so anything could happen until that time, but from time to time it's interesting to look at a snapshot of how the race is shaping up.

President Biden did an interview this week on CNN that amazingly, though not surprisingly, contained almost one lie per minute. Also on that cable net was more bad news for the Biden campaign that also indicates the Left's haste to heap indictments on Trump continues to backfire on the Dems:

CNN talking heads are forced to admit Trump is "holding on to more of his base" of 2020 voters than Biden and "is in a much better position than he was 4 years ago"



Absolutely devastating for the left 😂 pic.twitter.com/4wlyBO1l2W — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 11, 2024

For the Biden campaign, the trajectory has to be disturbing, and all they have as a strategy is to lie about how great everything's going. It's not working.

BERMAN: I've got to say, the not enough is virtually nothing here. In general, what is Biden's support among those who were with him before?



ENTEN: Yes, this, I think, is the key point. Biden versus Trump 2024 poll margin. The reason Trump's ahead, he's holding on to more of his base right now of that 2020 voters leading by 81 points. Biden's just holding on, winning among that group by 73 points. That's the story of this election. It's why Trump is in much better position than he was four years ago.



BERMAN: These are really interesting numbers.

Of course, all this polling has the additional margin of error of plus or minus any shenanigans when counting the votes on and around Election Day.

"Let’s look at one more poll to make sure CNN and Rasmussen Reports aren’t outliers. Gallup found that Biden’s 13th quarter approval average was the lowest in history, at only 39%, going back as far as President Eisenhower. By comparison, Trump, at the same point in his… https://t.co/Srw28I3D5y — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 10, 2024

How are all those indictments working out so far, Democrats?

Biden should create 3-4 more indictments from the same thin air so Trump will carry all 50 states in a massive Ronald Reagan style landslide #VoteRedSaveAmerica #VoteRedSaveAmericaFromDemocrats https://t.co/SVZAnRnqVz — America1st💯% 🇺🇸 (@AmericaFirst411) May 11, 2024

Live look at Biden's remaining supporters:

Recently a Biden adviser said that the president will indeed debate Donald Trump. We'll believe that when we see it.