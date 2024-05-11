Trump Torpedoes Report About Who He's Considering for Running Mate With 1 Sentence

This afternoon, presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump is holding a large rally in New Jersey:

Over 20k people estimated so far for Trumps rally tonight 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rpRy9Jkkqr — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 11, 2024

Trump doesn’t show up for another 6 hours



A friend in town says he’s never seen traffic like this. People are parking in adjacent towns and ubering over



This is insane pic.twitter.com/sr7nHNKTqW — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 11, 2024

Also tonight, President Biden will speak to a crowd of three during dinner (closed press).

Meanwhile, there was a hot rumor about who Trump is "actively considering" to fill the running mate slot:

SCOOP: Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump's campaign to be his running mate, two people familiar with the dynamic told Axios. https://t.co/gFCKWqcNly — Axios (@axios) May 11, 2024

From Axios:

Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump's campaign to be his running mate, two people familiar with the dynamic told Axios. Why it matters: The GOP rivals' relationship remains chilly, but Trump could pick Haley if he were convinced she'd help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses. Zoom in: Republicans close to both campaigns believe it's in Haley and Trump's mutual interests to reconcile, despite their bitter fight in the GOP primary and their divergent views on some big issues.

Really?

“Familiar with the dynamic?” How close a source we talking about 🤔 — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) May 11, 2024

Trump himself is certainly "familiar with the dynamic," and according to his post on Truth Social, that's more "fake news":

That certainly didn't take long.