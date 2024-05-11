Biden WH WON'T Like CNN's Explanation for 'Why Trump Is in a MUCH...
Trump Torpedoes Report About Who He's Considering for Running Mate With 1 Sentence

Doug P.  |  11:54 AM on May 11, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

This afternoon, presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump is holding a large rally in New Jersey:

Also tonight, President Biden will speak to a crowd of three during dinner (closed press).

Meanwhile, there was a hot rumor about who Trump is "actively considering" to fill the running mate slot:

From Axios:

Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump's campaign to be his running mate, two people familiar with the dynamic told Axios. 

Why it matters: The GOP rivals' relationship remains chilly, but Trump could pick Haley if he were convinced she'd help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses. 

Zoom in: Republicans close to both campaigns believe it's in Haley and Trump's mutual interests to reconcile, despite their bitter fight in the GOP primary and their divergent views on some big issues. 

Really?

Trump himself is certainly "familiar with the dynamic," and according to his post on Truth Social, that's more "fake news":

That certainly didn't take long.

