DeSantis doesn’t want woke employees moving to Florida.

Makes sense when he and others have worked so hard to get the state back on track and heck, we’ve seen what woke employees have done to cities like San Francisco, Portland, DC, Chicago … who could blame him? But you know they lost their damn minds over this one.

Ron DeSantis open to Twitter moving to Florida, but tells Elon Musk to not bring "woke" employees with himhttps://t.co/lhGI25GuHF — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 30, 2023

REEEEEEEEEEE.

If you reject racism, and promote LGBTQ equality, you are NOT welcome in the state of Florida. — CathyO ☮ (@cathyob1) May 1, 2023

Or, you know, if you’re a complete lunatic who cares more about 57 genders than you do a successful, happy, community …

In Florida the government controls everything. Where you work, who you love, your identity, your freedom. Fascist authoritarianism. — deweycocks (@deweycocks1) April 30, 2023

Ironic considering Florida is the exact OPPOSITE of what this person says. Technically, people who insist you acknowledge their pronoun, gender, and care more about their ridiculous narrative than you do anything else and if you don’t you should be canceled are the real authoritarians and fascists here.

Hard to blame him for NOT wanting them in his state.

So he’s actively discriminating? — Jim Shilander (@jimmyshi03) April 30, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

"Woke" is the new "Marxist". It's a label that can be used by conservatives to discredit anything that doesn't support their goal, which is to maintain inequality. — Phillipe Copeland, PhD (@PTheeEducator) May 1, 2023

Right. This Ph.D. is totally onto conservatives.

Mehdi Hasan is especially fussy.

Imagine if the governor of a blue state told a company from a red state not to bring its ‘MAGA’ employees to their state. Rightwing media & the GOP would melt down. As ever, conservatives get to demonize/delegitimize certain cities and citizens, but never the other way around… https://t.co/M1ymjgGyJx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 30, 2023

Mad at DeSantis but not Cuomo, Hochul, or Newsom … seems legit.

No business wants to move to a blue state, so your theory will remain untested. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 30, 2023

Heh.

See, that’s the piece every shrieking harpy on this thread leaves out, that plenty of Democratic governors have told Republicans to get or stay out. See Hochul AND Cuomo in New York, at the very least. But you know, it’s (D)ifferent when they do it!

Just to be clear, the governor of America's 3rd-largest state is opening saying certain U.S. citizens aren't welcome to relocate there if they hold a certain political philosophy That's where we're at right now pic.twitter.com/4arvk3wwed — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) April 30, 2023

Nah, we’ve been there for a while, Will. You just didn’t give a damn when it was Republicans being told they have to get or stay out.

Deal with it.

Just to be clear, it’s OK for a governor of the 4th-largest state that a significant minority group of not just US citizens, but actual state residents, should leave and told they’re not welcome in their home state. But it’s DeSantis who’s bad. Got it. pic.twitter.com/JrW5T9sJf3 — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) May 1, 2023

Something like that.

***

