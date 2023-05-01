DeSantis doesn’t want woke employees moving to Florida.

Makes sense when he and others have worked so hard to get the state back on track and heck, we’ve seen what woke employees have done to cities like San Francisco, Portland, DC, Chicago … who could blame him? But you know they lost their damn minds over this one.

REEEEEEEEEEE.

Or, you know, if you’re a complete lunatic who cares more about 57 genders than you do a successful, happy, community …

Ironic considering Florida is the exact OPPOSITE of what this person says. Technically, people who insist you acknowledge their pronoun, gender, and care more about their ridiculous narrative than you do anything else and if you don’t you should be canceled are the real authoritarians and fascists here.

Trending

Hard to blame him for NOT wanting them in his state.

HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

Right. This Ph.D. is totally onto conservatives.

Mehdi Hasan is especially fussy.

Mad at DeSantis but not Cuomo, Hochul, or Newsom … seems legit.

Heh.

See, that’s the piece every shrieking harpy on this thread leaves out, that plenty of Democratic governors have told Republicans to get or stay out. See Hochul AND Cuomo in New York, at the very least. But you know, it’s (D)ifferent when they do it!

Nah, we’ve been there for a while, Will. You just didn’t give a damn when it was Republicans being told they have to get or stay out.

Deal with it.

Something like that.

***

***

