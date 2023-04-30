Bill Clinton’s daughter doesn’t think parents should want books that show minors how to do certain sex acts pulled from public school libraries. You know there’s a joke to be made here since Chelsea IS Bill’s daughter … maybe just mentioning the fact there’s a joke to be made here is joke enough.

Heh.

Take a gander:

Over 50% of the attempted book bans last year involved books with LGBTQ+ characters & themes. Books are a vital way that children, adolescents and adults learn about themselves and our world. Bans such as these are nothing but harmful: https://t.co/eblRSU7tZk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 27, 2023

Banning pornography is harmful.

Alrighty then, Chelsea.

The photo on the article you're quoting features a book with explicit illustrations of sex acts, a book about incest, one a sex story about two 10 year old boys, one about a man raping and isolating a 12 year old girl, one about a teen girl who seduces a man who kidnaps her… — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 30, 2023

Hey, Chelsea, are you saying you think porn and other sexual obscenities are LGBT themes? Are you saying you think that’s how all LGBT people, and characters, do/should behave? These books not being widely or publicly available are for a reason, and it’s not because there’s an… https://t.co/zWRP788m2f — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) April 30, 2023

These are my favorites from my 2nd graders class. pic.twitter.com/xbm6SjL0Vo — TruthWyspr (@whysprtech) April 30, 2023

Good gravy.

Seth Dillon came in with the blistering and the torching and such:

Chelsea Clinton has come out in favor of porn for kids. https://t.co/lPvbCHeHLF — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 30, 2023

Once a Clinton, always a Clinton.

Well, her dad's a creepy perv, so… 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Smarmed&Dangerous™️ 🐊☀️🇺🇲 (@SmarmedD) April 30, 2023

*cough cough*

Like father, like daughter….. — 🇺🇲LainaRN 🇺🇲🩺✝️ (@LainaRN_99) April 30, 2023

The groomer doesn't fall far from the tree apparently. — a hoplite with no name (@nonamehoplite) April 30, 2023

Apparently.

***

