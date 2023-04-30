Bill Clinton’s daughter doesn’t think parents should want books that show minors how to do certain sex acts pulled from public school libraries. You know there’s a joke to be made here since Chelsea IS Bill’s daughter … maybe just mentioning the fact there’s a joke to be made here is joke enough.

Heh.

Take a gander:

Banning pornography is harmful.

Alrighty then, Chelsea.

Good gravy.

Seth Dillon came in with the blistering and the torching and such:

Once a Clinton, always a Clinton.

*cough cough*

Apparently.

***

***

