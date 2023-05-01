It’s not often we write about India Willoughby considering he … sorry … she has about 80% of Twitter blocked. But of course, when something from her timeline does cross our radar it’s usually horrible or stupid enough for us to Twitchy.

Like this tweet where she’s attacking a 12-year-old pre-teen girl for daring to say men can never really be women.

You know, science.

Watch:

This is child abuse. This is grooming. This is the Gender Critical movement. 12-year-old girl clearly indoctrinated by the likes of Posie Parker. Very Hitler youth. Heartbreaking. #LetWomenSpeak

pic.twitter.com/dSeDB7P2dL — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) April 30, 2023

Pretty creepy for a grown man to bully a pre-teen girl, ‘India’.

And huzzah for this young ACTUAL lady, she gets it. Women defending women and standing up against men who think they should have the right to pretend they can also be women just cuz. They can’t. Sorry, not even sorry.

Honestly, we are shocked at how many people were able to call him … ack, our bad … HER out:

So if a kid doesn't want to be a freak then they're indoctrinated?? You're ass backwards. https://t.co/jPoYBGEMrX — Dave O (@Daverocks4everO) May 1, 2023

Ass-backward is a nice way to describe this movement.

Why are you, a grown man, cyber bullying a 12 year old female? When did it become ok for men to tell us what we can or can’t believe about reality and biology regarding womanhood? Take your entire ideology and go away. People are waking up. https://t.co/2FKZcavbt1 — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) May 1, 2023

People ARE waking up, and they are sick and tired of this nonsense.

To be clear, this is an adult male cyber bullying a 12 y/o girl in front of the whole world to see – calling her a "Hitler Youth" for daring to speak out about her rights – and GETTING CELEBRATED for it by his ideologically addled army of mindless automatons. If you think there… pic.twitter.com/NCDHycg8Sq — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) May 1, 2023

Yup.

No it really isn’t. Not even close India. What it is, is truth. What it is, is a girl standing up for herself and not allowing men to tell her who she is or what she can and cannot say. She is very eloquently saying “I know who and what I am”. https://t.co/TUYKV80wE2 — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) May 1, 2023

There is hope after all, well done this girl👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/hcdhjOyR83 — "Blue Nose" Panda (@BlueNosePanda) May 1, 2023

Heartbreaking? Hardly. She has NOT destroyed her body with needless surgery and hormones. Her hair is a normal colour and she is speaking about the rights of her biological sex. Nice try tho. Actually, pathetic try. Nobody in their right mind would label this child abuse. https://t.co/k4mvZecmtd — Joan De Ark (@JoanDeArk1) May 1, 2023

This dude is so mad. Hilarious use of the #LetWomenSpeak hashtag while trying to silence this girl. https://t.co/VfIUBWGXeI — ayjaytrey (@ayjaytrey) May 1, 2023

Note, India locked replies on her tweet so all we can see are a bunch of men calling themselves women claiming THIS is child abuse.

Can’t even make this level of insanity up and honestly, who would want to?

