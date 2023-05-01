It’s not often we write about India Willoughby considering he … sorry … she has about 80% of Twitter blocked. But of course, when something from her timeline does cross our radar it’s usually horrible or stupid enough for us to Twitchy.

Like this tweet where she’s attacking a 12-year-old pre-teen girl for daring to say men can never really be women.

You know, science.

Watch:

Pretty creepy for a grown man to bully a pre-teen girl, ‘India’.

And huzzah for this young ACTUAL lady, she gets it. Women defending women and standing up against men who think they should have the right to pretend they can also be women just cuz. They can’t. Sorry, not even sorry.

Honestly, we are shocked at how many people were able to call him … ack, our bad … HER out:

Ass-backward is a nice way to describe this movement.

People ARE waking up, and they are sick and tired of this nonsense.

Yup.

Note, India locked replies on her tweet so all we can see are a bunch of men calling themselves women claiming THIS is child abuse.

Can’t even make this level of insanity up and honestly, who would want to?

