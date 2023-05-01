Between this young man letting his school board HAVE IT after he was sent home over his t-shirt that said there are only two genders, and the young lady India Willoughby went after for saying men can’t be women, our young people are giving us far more hope than we could have possibly realized.

Seems they are getting sick and tired of the trans-movement and considering how minors have become a target of this movement? We can hardly blame them.

Watch this. You’ll fist-pump.

They sent him home for KNOWING there are only two genders. Alrighty then.

Atta boy.

Trending

Sad but very very very true, especially with some of the so-called ‘adults’ in this movement.

So much boom.

***

Related:

Thread gives heartbreaking details of rape shelter TORMENTED by trans-activists for refusing men ‘access’

Trans activist India Willoughby DRAGGED for bullying 12-year-old girl who said men can’t be women (watch)

HA! DeSantis tells ‘woke’ employees to stay OUT of Florida and Mehdi Hasan and other Lefties LOSE it

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gendersMiddleschoolMiddleSchoolerschool boardT-shirtTwo Genders