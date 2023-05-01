Between this young man letting his school board HAVE IT after he was sent home over his t-shirt that said there are only two genders, and the young lady India Willoughby went after for saying men can’t be women, our young people are giving us far more hope than we could have possibly realized.

Seems they are getting sick and tired of the trans-movement and considering how minors have become a target of this movement? We can hardly blame them.

Watch this. You’ll fist-pump.

A 12-year-old in @MiddleboroughPS was allegedly sent home from school and told he’s making people feel unsafe for wearing a shirt that said “there are only 2 genders.” Watch him destroy the school board 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hCBO5wXIgh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2023

They sent him home for KNOWING there are only two genders. Alrighty then.

Atta boy.

I bet he wouldn’t be sent home if it was a pride flag — aka (@akafacehots) April 30, 2023

Truth is violence to the left. They use this as a ruse to control how you think and censor what you say. Rights are DIMINISHED as long as leftist Democrats reside in our communities. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) April 30, 2023

Imagine stating biological facts becoming a political opinion pic.twitter.com/3bfARk3pmK — PoliBard (@PoliBard) April 30, 2023

It’s going to take the children to lead a lot of the adults. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) May 1, 2023

Sad but very very very true, especially with some of the so-called ‘adults’ in this movement.

That brave young man needs our support as do his parents (that are clearly raising him correctly) — BOT_5150 (@Fallbackpuppet) April 30, 2023

That’s an amazing young man! — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) April 30, 2023

So much boom.

