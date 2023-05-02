As Twitchy readers know, Chelsea Clinton came out in full support of the book, ‘Gender Queer’ in public school libraries claiming the book is ‘vital to children.’ Clinton was understandably dragged over and over again for promoting the book which many consider to be straight-up pornography.

Ok, so she doesn’t mention the book specifically but check out the picture with the story she shared:

Over 50% of the attempted book bans last year involved books with LGBTQ+ characters & themes. Books are a vital way that children, adolescents and adults learn about themselves and our world. Bans such as these are nothing but harmful: https://t.co/eblRSU7tZk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 27, 2023

Yikes, right?

Otherwise, why would so many outlets both online and on TV be dinged for sharing or unable to share the content? You’d think if the material is too graphic to be shown on the news it shouldn’t be anywhere near children but here we are.

What makes this really funny though at this point is beyond all of the dragging (again, that Clinton deserved) even Twitter has fact-checked Bill’s daughter.

Chelsea Clinton getting fact checked by Twitter because she's pushing porn for children. Twitter has come a long way since Elon bought it. Bravo. https://t.co/twlc5J0jSm — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 2, 2023

‘Gender Queer’, the book shown in the photo, features sexually explicit material.

Yup.

So either Clinton didn’t read it or she really is her father’s daughter.

*cough cough*

There really needs to be a "Community Notes" Page with the most epic community notes. God Love Elon! — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) May 2, 2023

That’s why it’s called ADULT material, Chelsea. ADULT.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!!! — Danny Bishop (@GrandpaDannyB) May 2, 2023

We don’t care what anyone does in the privacy of their own home..I’m sure they feel the same way…but when you start forcing this crap on our kids and us…game over! — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) May 2, 2023

She’s as sickening as the books. — Bethany Shadden (@BethShadden) May 2, 2023

Sunshine is the best disinfectant ☀️ — ＳⒶŘ𝐀ℍڶ𝕒ｎẸ 🪤 (@SarahjaneSquad) May 2, 2023

Ain’t it though?

***

