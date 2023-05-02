As Twitchy readers know, Chelsea Clinton came out in full support of the book, ‘Gender Queer’ in public school libraries claiming the book is ‘vital to children.’ Clinton was understandably dragged over and over again for promoting the book which many consider to be straight-up pornography.

Ok, so she doesn’t mention the book specifically but check out the picture with the story she shared:

Yikes, right?

Otherwise, why would so many outlets both online and on TV be dinged for sharing or unable to share the content? You’d think if the material is too graphic to be shown on the news it shouldn’t be anywhere near children but here we are.

What makes this really funny though at this point is beyond all of the dragging (again, that Clinton deserved) even Twitter has fact-checked Bill’s daughter.

‘Gender Queer’, the book shown in the photo, features sexually explicit material.

Yup.

So either Clinton didn’t read it or she really is her father’s daughter.

*cough cough*

That’s why it’s called ADULT material, Chelsea. ADULT.

Ain’t it though?

***

