Megyn Kelly has had ENOUGH. Women all over the country (heck, the world) are starting to stand up against the transgender movement that seeks to vilify women who refuse to give up their spaces, experiences, histories, or sports to men who have decided they want to be women.

Or you know, perverts who want to pretend they’re trans so they can get into women’s spaces.

Megyn went off. Watch:

“I'm sick of all the bullsh-t…I care about women. I care about girls. I care about their feelings. That's who I'm fighting for.”@megynkelly on her unapologetic stance on transgender ideology and protecting female-only spaces. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/mQw0SSlKul pic.twitter.com/0Hb5zTSvbP — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 1, 2023

And while many of us applaud her for speaking out, there are of course the shriekers and the whiners on the Left who think women are the bad ‘guys’ for not sitting down, shutting up, and doing as they’re told by MEN.

Just leave them alone . Mind your business — Sharlette Hambrick (@SharletteH) May 2, 2023

We only wish they would.

Which bathroom should they use? 👇 pic.twitter.com/IPFJvUTcK1 — JERRYMAY (@JERRYMAYUSA) May 1, 2023

Whichever one aligns with their sex.

This isn’t difficult.

Lots of i statements. Maybe edit this with biological girls and women. That’s likely closer to what you mean — Bruce Elliott (@bhelliott04) May 2, 2023

So says the guy.

Oh, you finally realized what you were fighting for. Are going against it now? — Ironheart (@IronlogX) May 2, 2023

What?

omg, Megyn Kelly has turned into a total TERF. Just hear the first five minutes. 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/30IJM1uvfU — LGB FightBack | J. Rackerby (@AgentRackerby) May 1, 2023

Megyn has been upsetting them for days.

And we hope she keeps upsetting them.

Truth hurts.

***

