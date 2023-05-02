Megyn Kelly has had ENOUGH. Women all over the country (heck, the world) are starting to stand up against the transgender movement that seeks to vilify women who refuse to give up their spaces, experiences, histories, or sports to men who have decided they want to be women.

Or you know, perverts who want to pretend they’re trans so they can get into women’s spaces.

Megyn went off. Watch:

And while many of us applaud her for speaking out, there are of course the shriekers and the whiners on the Left who think women are the bad ‘guys’ for not sitting down, shutting up, and doing as they’re told by MEN.

We only wish they would.

Trending

Whichever one aligns with their sex.

This isn’t difficult.

So says the guy.

What?

Megyn has been upsetting them for days.

And we hope she keeps upsetting them.

Truth hurts.

***

Related:

Princeton prof uses ChatGPT to write bizarre, even creepy anti-fan-fic about Corey DeAngelis (thread)

Community Notes fact-NUKES Chelsea Clinton for claiming it’s ‘harmful’ to ban adult material from kids

KJP spits out what may be the worst, most blatant LIE ever told by any press secretary (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GenderMegyn Kellytranswomen