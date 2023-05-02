Nothing says you’re a totally sane, rational human being like looking to Artificial Intelligence to ‘write’ anti-fan-fic about Corey DeAngelis and Betsy DeVos. Seriously, you guys, who DOES this? Well, obviously, that answer is a professor of sociology at Princeton.

Let’s hear it for Ivy League!

🧵May the Power of the Free Market Flow Through You Go on now, ChatGPT. Make #edutwitter great again. 1/10 — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

Almost as if she fantasizes about Corey or something. Yikes.

Or she wants ChatGPT to do it for her?

This is … this is weird.

And even more evidence that school choice now matters later.

Take a look at this crazy:

In a grand office above the skyline, billionaire heiress Betsy DeVos sat with a cashmere black cloak draped over her head and her face barely showing. Suddenly, the door burst open. Her operative Corey DeAngelis swaggered in, clad in a black suit, helmet, and Gucci loafers. 2 — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

"Report, Corey," she said, her tone as steely as her resolve to destroy public schools. "We've made serious inroads to pass school vouchers in every state," he said in his modulated voice. "But we're facing resistance." "Teachers waiting to be told what to do?" she asked. 3 — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

Corey bowed his head, his helmet glinting in the dim light. "I continue to crush our enemies, my Lady," he said, pulling out his tweets. "Delete your account" "Based" "Your sent your kid to private school" "With your funds, my Lady, private schools will reign supreme." 4 — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

Betsy smiled, her lips twisting into a menacing grin. "Let the power of the free market flow through you, Corey. No public school must be left behind. They are nothing more than an adult daycare. A dangerous daycare" She put down her rifle. "Threats from potential grizzlies"

5 — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

Corey nodded, his voice resonating an ominous tone. "We will not falter, my Lady. If anyone tries to resist us, I will crush them with the full force of my 28 years." Betsy chuckled darkly. "Indeed, Corey. But let's make our victory all the more sweet." 6 — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

"We need celebrity endorsements. Perhaps Elon Musk will tweet about the benefits of private schools." Corey raised an eyebrow. "Elon Musk, my Lady?" "Yes, Elon Musk. If we can get him on board, he could help us sway public opinion in our favor. He’s very popular." 7 — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

A few days later, Corey returned with a sheaf of papers. "My Lady, I have a tweet that Elon Musk has agreed to post in support of our cause." Betsy leaned forward, her eyes gleaming with excitement. "Did he mention HBCU's as the first model of school choice? Let me see." 8/ — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

Corey hesitated. "It's a picture of Elon Musk wearing a High School Musical jacket with a group of private school students." Slowly, he read: “Winners like me need private school education." #MyWorldMyChoice 9/ — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

Betsy's eyes narrowed, and she leaned forward in her chair, the light glinting off her perfectly coiffed hair. "Excellent, Corey. Our plan is proceeding as planned." TBC/end for now — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 1, 2023

Ummm … yeah.

Told you guys.

Creeeeeeeeepy.

Princeton has really gone downhill. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 1, 2023

Jen, we follow each other, and I respect you. But this is like a 2 on the 1-10 humor scale and moreover, it’s the type of vapid criticism that has neither alternative nor solution. — Ned Stanley🎓 (@NedStanley) May 1, 2023

Meep.

She responded:

Hi Ned – I've offered specific revisions to ESA policy as written:

– limit to lowest income & give > $

– require annual testing

– anti-discrimination provisions re. disability, LGBT, religion as in UK/Europe policies

– require evaluation — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 2, 2023

But not about her ridiculously bizarre and weird story.

That’s just … odd.

This is the most cringe thing I’ve seen lately. Oof. — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) May 1, 2023

This doesn’t make the argument you think it does. — BK (@BK3_eng) May 1, 2023

Seems some don’t believe it’s AI, but that she wrote it herself which is even weirder.

Nice try, but a robot couldn’t have produced this. For one, the quality of the writing would be better, and it wouldn’t be riddled with typos and punctuation errors. For another, only a middle-aged coastal academia mediocrity could produce this level of radioactive cringe. — 🎐  (@UnringThisBell) May 1, 2023

Serious – this is bad and it makes it appear that you forgot your meds this week. — JJS (@jamesseegs) May 1, 2023

Either way, someone needs a hobby.

