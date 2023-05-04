It’s hard not to be cynical when every day we see politicians and powerful people get away with doing things that would land us normies behind bars or at the very least, cost us our jobs. If you’re at all like this editor, dear reader, then you have also almost given up entirely on the idea of any of these people ever paying any sort of consequences for their actions.

However, when we see stories like this one (and wow, what a front page for the New York Post), we find we still have a teeny tiny shred of hope.

Take a look.

Today's cover: FBI tip that allegedly puts Biden at center of ‘criminal scheme’ sends sleuths around the world https://t.co/ulsFGI3yjt pic.twitter.com/GXeLLjKTE5 — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2023

From The New York Post:

A whistleblower, former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski, says that he met with the elder Biden in May 2017 to discuss the venture. Both Bobulinski and Gilliar have separately identified Joe Biden as “the big guy.” Hunter and James Biden ultimately received at least $4.8 million in 2017 and 2018 from CEFC, according to the Washington Post’s later review of laptop records. The House Oversight Committee revealed in March that subpoenaed bank records show that first daughter-in-law Hallie Biden, who was married to the president’s late son Beau Biden before dating his other son Hunter, also received money from the CEFC venture — with $35,000 in transfers sent to her by a Biden family associate in early 2017. Evidence hinting at Joe Biden’s involvement in the CEFC venture includes an October 2017 email that identifies Joe Biden as a participant in a call about CEFC’s attempt to purchase US natural gas. Hunter Biden also asked in September 2017 for a new sign and more keys to an office he was renting in DC’s House of Sweden building.

If Biden was Trump he’d have already been impeached.

Probably more than once.

But it’s (D)ifferent for him.

(D)uh.

When does the impeachment start? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 4, 2023

Not soon enough.

Oh….now they tell us. — I am a… (@tjs683) May 4, 2023

First: Impeach VP Biden

Next: Impeach phony President Biden — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 4, 2023

Where’s his arrest? Oh right. I forgot that the whole government is corrupt now. — TiredofTyranny06 (@homesteader1000) May 4, 2023

As Joe said “no one is above the law” — common sense (@FMTom) May 4, 2023

Terrible, corruption cannot be tolerated in the most important leader in the world. If this is true, this endangers the whole world — Marisol Quintanilla, Ph.D. (@Nemasoil) May 4, 2023

Either the puppeteers or the cartels must have decided that they have had enough of him. No more four years for you. — Leroy (@LeroyLeroi001) May 4, 2023

If FBI had this information all these years, the problem is with the FBI. — Valentina Xillapallí (@Valenti39175896) May 4, 2023

Sure, the FBI stinks but the problem is ALSO with Biden.

Him and his son are both dirtbags — Johnny Galt (@badboicornpop) May 4, 2023

‘Nuff said.

***

***

