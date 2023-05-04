Watching this video of a trans activist giving commentary during a Board of Supervisors Meeting just a couple of days ago, all we can say is wow. Yikes. Holy cow. Get the NET. Oh, and laugh because every time we play this video our dogs bark and bark then bark some more.

Because this is insanity. Truly.

If you’re going to watch we would encourage you to turn down your speakers, wear headphones, use earbuds … something. Also, turn it down at the very beginning.

Trust us.

Yikes-ville, population her.

Him?

Them?

We dunno. Whatever?

Oh, we’re sure they’d find something to blame for ‘oppressing them’. It’s what they do best.

HA HA HA H AHA HA

Just keep your fingers away from her mouth.

His mouth?

Their mouth?

Whatever.

FYI, we did finally find out what she/he/they are screaming about:

Yeah … still yikes.

***

***

