Watching this video of a trans activist giving commentary during a Board of Supervisors Meeting just a couple of days ago, all we can say is wow. Yikes. Holy cow. Get the NET. Oh, and laugh because every time we play this video our dogs bark and bark then bark some more.

Because this is insanity. Truly.

If you’re going to watch we would encourage you to turn down your speakers, wear headphones, use earbuds … something. Also, turn it down at the very beginning.

Trust us.

I really don’t get why people call the woke left a “mental illness.” Here we have a young, clearly intelligent, well dressed young lady presenting a solid, rational, and solutions based argument for some of our biggest problems. pic.twitter.com/DCNOnnh2YQ — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 4, 2023

Yikes-ville, population her.

Him?

Them?

We dunno. Whatever?

I wonder what these freaks would do if they had real world problems? I mean there are folks in the world without food. — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) May 4, 2023

Oh, we’re sure they’d find something to blame for ‘oppressing them’. It’s what they do best.

I think you accidentally posted the wrong video… That guy was a great actor pic.twitter.com/7HGWHkKeQv — GΞekDȺd ◎ 🟠 💨 (@GeekDadTeach) May 4, 2023

comforting to know its vote counts same as mine . . . — Tentmaker (@Tentmak49887517) May 4, 2023

Screaming like a spoiled child — Jay D3PO (@Drunk3po) May 4, 2023

HA HA HA H AHA HA

She seems nice… — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) May 4, 2023

Just keep your fingers away from her mouth.

His mouth?

Their mouth?

Whatever.

FYI, we did finally find out what she/he/they are screaming about:

Context:

A thief assaulted an armed guard outside Walgreens trying to recover stoles items, forcing the guard to use the firearm and resulting in the death of the suspect. After the review, DA declined to charge the guard. The thief was "black transperson" hence the Reeeeeing — CosmosY (@CosmosY5) May 4, 2023

Yeah … still yikes.

***

Related:

Get REKT –> CNN reminds us how much they ‘suck at this’ GROSSLY misquoting Tucker Carlson’s text

Black Independent New Yorker goes OFF on Dems claiming Jordan Neely was lynched in powerful thread

Glenn Greenwald takes Nashville PD APART in thread for ‘concealing’ trans shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!