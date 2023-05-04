Oh, look. CNN is still a festering, annoying, burning boil on the butt of humanity.

At least they’re consistent.

Look at them taking Tucker Carlson’s tweet completely out of context and rewording it to make him sound really bad … although if you read the text that Fox News leaked you actually see a man having a moment of self-reflection that is very rare in pundits these days.

But CNN has a part to play in this so-called takedown:

In a newly revealed text message, ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a racist comment and said he found himself briefly rooting for a mob of Trump supporters to kill a person https://t.co/04FwoTszVO — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2023

From CNN:

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said Carlson’s racist message wasn’t shocking considering his frequent anti-immigrant comments on his show. “What’s not news is the fact that Tucker Carlson is a white nationalist,” Greenblatt tweeted. “What is news is the fact that this somehow is surprising to anyone.” Fox has not publicly commented on Carlson’s departure other than to say, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

‘Not publicly’ must not include leaking Carlson’s texts to the New York Times and Media Matters.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we would see DC from our office.

Oh look. CNN lies again pic.twitter.com/6ioBVP5CyW — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 3, 2023

Shocker.

Pretty impactful statement actually — william blance (@blance_william) May 4, 2023

You suck at this. — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) May 3, 2023

That they do.

You guys can't even use punctuation correctly. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) May 4, 2023

CNN once again lied about an innocent text…. Making it into something it wasnt… much like RUSSIAN COLLUSION! 2-1/2 years of lies?!! But, now they’ve become a pious harbinger of news. — PaPa Le Pew (@JoelReid12) May 4, 2023

What kind of corporation leaks private texts? — Danny Able (@DK_Able) May 3, 2023

A sneaky, bitter, dirty, shameful kind.

CNN is complete scum pic.twitter.com/rY5wjRbRXS — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) May 3, 2023

You guys are f****** disgusting. That's not what he said. I hope he sues you. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) May 3, 2023

And there it is.

***

