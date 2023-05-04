As our readers now, every once in a while we come across exceptional, powerful threads that don’t need much introduction from us, and this thread from ‘BlackWestchesterite’ about Jordan Neely, Democrats, Tommy Bailey, and the soft bigotry of low expectations is one of those threads.

Seriously, he’s got this.

Take a look:

Thanks to @UnsafeStreetsUS I wanted to give a name to a victim of subway crime that was ignored. Tommy Bailey, family man who worked as a union steamfitter. Father of three children. He saw homeless man harassing a NYPD officer, told the man to stop 1/3 pic.twitter.com/NP0XCI79mk — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

Notice we didn’t hear more about Bailey from the media or our pals on the Left.

Keep going.

2/3 The homeless man, who had a history of violence stabbed Bailey in the neck killing him. I heard NOTHING from the same NY politicians calling what happened to #JordanNeely calling his death a “lynching” or write post about “black men seen to always getting stabbed” — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

See, what he said.

3/3 A la @JamaalBowmanNY . When I see the same people who literally ignored a law abiding black man doing a good dead getting stabbed by a homeless criminal why trying to racialize a criminal who happened to be black dying with NO evidence of racism (Cont yeah I’m not done) — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

And. Here. We. Go.

*bike was a mistype, sorry I was in my feelings — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

Oh and his killer was released on "community supervision" (whatever the F*CK that is) by a (most likely progressive) judge.https://t.co/7QY0cCJtaH — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

Criminals over victims in New York.

When I say I am SICK of these people, I am sick of them. I have a lot of conservative followers but I'm not conservative I am right down the middle "let's come together on issues and find a balance" on most issues. But these NY democrats, ESPECIALLY these progressives.

(cont'd) — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

*popcorn*

They way they use black people, specifically black men when it comes to pushing their bad public safety policy is BEYOND insulting to me and the black men who are law abiding citizens. The way they uplift black criminals boils my blood. (cont) — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

This editor just did a little fist-pump.

I've been around for 34 years and have NEVER committed a crime. My family is filled with men who aren't in trouble with the law. I am TIRED of what these leftists have done, because what happens if the people they allow out OVER and OVER commit crimes over and over (cont'd) — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

Not only hurt mostly members of our community, they perpetuate the stereotypes and hurt the image of us that are law abiding and productive citizens like everyone else. So I am TIRED. I am TIRED of the bigotry of low expectations for black men that the left has. (cont'd) — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

Read that again.

I am tired of the bigotry of low expectations for black men that the left has.

They say conservatives think poorly of black men, but what does passing laws and making excuses for black criminals do? It tells me that they think I amviolent, dumb and lack self control and they need to protect ME from the evil criminal justice system. cont'd — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

Because I and other men that look like me are not MAN enough to be responsible for our own actions. All the stereotypes they say they don't support. Rant done, Jamaal Bowman's tweet and the "lynching comparison" by white leftist upset me. — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

Boom.

The question is why they fetishise the felons and turn a blind eye to the good people. — 🌸 Mifune（ལིཨོ་) 🚁 (@3funeShuya) May 4, 2023

They see the felons as representative of all of us which is more insulting to me than any slur. I can brush a slur off, but when you say career criminals need to be be coddled to protect me, a law abiding citizen it hits different. 1/2 — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

And another fist-pump.

2/2 when they say a man is who has had 40 plus arrest by 30 is reflective of me a man is who is 34 yet had zero arrests just because we share a skin tone, I see a problem. — BlackWestchesterite (@porscheFanNYC) May 4, 2023

We see the problem too.

Give them Hell.

