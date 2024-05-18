Grifters Gonna Grift: Dem Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to Sell 'Clapback Collection'

Do you know what a surefire recipe for disaster in a meeting of the House of Representatives looks like? You start with an MTG, add a pinch of AOC, and round it out with a big dose of JFC.

As Twitchy readers know, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jasmine Felicia Crockett had quite a verbal altercation during a House meeting, complete with petty remarks about each other's appearance. For her part, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played the role of 'HOW DARE YOU!!!' (Greta Thunberg would have been proud.)

MTG and Crockett were jawing back and forth when Greene delivered the first insult, implying that maybe the Democrat couldn't see because of her 'fake eyelashes'. The feud did not start there. The trio has been at each other for some time, with Crockett often referring to Greene on Twitter/X as 'Moscow Marge'.

So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop… pic.twitter.com/7RnPQ4jVHs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024

Congresswoman Crocket took a moment to work up her own insult, asking if it would be acceptable for her to mention another member's 'bleach blonde bad built butch body'.

Crockett is now looking to monetize her unbecoming behavior by printing it out on merchandise that she can sell to raise money for Democrats. She's going to call it her 'Clapback Collection', which consists of printing 'random things' she's said on merchandise.

We are governed by toddlers.

This is how pathetic American politics has become. Look at this garbage. 🫤😖 https://t.co/mtmuPqB9IL — BDMII (@_BarringtonII) May 18, 2024

Perhaps the members should refrain from full-on catfights on the floor of the House instead of producing brag 'swag', highlighting how undeserving they are of the office they hold.

This is why nobody will ever take you seriously.



The left may applaud you, but inside, nobody considers you a serious lawmaker. — Abel (@BangerangRufio2) May 18, 2024

There are way too many politicians who constantly troll for click-worthy soundbites they can post to their social media … and now print on t-shirts.

This is a branding mistake. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 18, 2024

It may be a PR mistake, but we're pretty sure it's entirely on brand.

You misspelled your own last name on the shirt.



It says "Crockrtt" not "Crockett" https://t.co/cCJ18tYWw0 pic.twitter.com/TbNeYTHoPB — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 18, 2024

Looks like somebody figured out how to use the AI machine. Help us all.

Ha! Multiple people already set up shops with the insult, complete with the spelling error, and are trying to sell it. Grifter-palooza!

Hopefully, Crockett's marks buy from these enterprising shirt printers and Democrats don't see a penny of it.

I’m gonna bookmark this for future use when I see you post about supporting the gay and lesbian community. Thanks! — TheTexasTrow™️🇺🇸 (@TheTexasTrow3) May 18, 2024

We don't know exactly what she meant by 'butch body', but we're pretty sure it would have set off the alphabet gang's offense alarms if a Republican said it.

It's all exhausting at this point.

Fetterman is right. The House of Representatives is an absolute train wreck.