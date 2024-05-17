AOC Lectures Sen. John Fetterman About Racism and Misogyny After His Bipartisan Take on House Mayhem

There was a bit of chaos during a House Oversight Committee meeting when Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett got into it:

A rare evening meeting of the House Oversight Committee on Thursday devolved into chaos after northwest Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked the appearance of one of her Democratic colleagues. Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky) struggled to regain order after Rep. Greene made a comment about Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas)'s 'fake eyelashes.' Rep. Greene later took a swipe at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York).

Green said Crockett's big fake eyelashes prevent her from being able to see the truth.

Here's how that all unfolded:

I can’t believe this is real: pic.twitter.com/ck8aZNTEFd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 17, 2024

We’re $35 trillion in debt, have a wide open Southern border, inflation that we can’t tame, on the verge of World War III and this is our Congress: pic.twitter.com/PIOzH2mOcR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 17, 2024

After that House incident, Dem Sen. John Fetterman issued an apology to... The Jerry Springer Show.

In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show.



Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show. pic.twitter.com/y6wxLX5FIV — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 17, 2024

Fetterman's tweet didn't sit well with one of the members of Congress who was in that meeting, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a “both sides” issue.



But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one.



And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too.



Enjoy your Friday. https://t.co/cInF4YXO2y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2024

First of all, projection has been detected:

“But I stand up to bullies”



You defend Hamas and its mobs of violent supporters on college campuses.



You *are* the bullies. https://t.co/oTCpv641zU — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 17, 2024

Perhaps that issue has a little something to do with what really bothers "Squad" types about Fetterman.

I didn’t have John Fetterman on my bingo card as uniting both sides, but here we are and he’s found a way. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 17, 2024

They’re about 5 minutes away from smearing Fetterman as a sexist for noticing things. https://t.co/oTCpv641zU — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 17, 2024

He lives with us now. https://t.co/PyyPHj2Bcb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2024

Biden promised bipartisanship but it's Fetterman who's delivering.

We’ve reached the point in American politics where the elected senator who wears a hoodie is the grown up in the room. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/29WEqD7eQK — Nick Kayal (@NickKayal) May 17, 2024

And besides, Democrats in the House can stop with the "standing up for women" stuff:

You don’t care about women. pic.twitter.com/66IeZxxKbs — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) May 17, 2024

They can't/won't even define the word.