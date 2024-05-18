WATCH: CNN Reporter Seems to Think Harrison Butker Should Be Punished for Wrong Speak

SHOCKER From The Hill: NOAA Predicts Summer Will Be Hot … Not Quite
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:00 AM on May 18, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Harris

In light of the controversy over Harrison Butker voicing an opinion people didn't like, especially many on the Left, CNN's Senior White House Correspondent, MJ Lee, asked if Butker was 'welcome' at the White House.

She asked for confirmation that the entire team would still be visiting following their Super Bowl win.

CNN had to be sure, you know because a kicker said something they didn't like.

Karine Jean-Pierre knew what was coming and stumbled her way through saying 'all of the team' was invited and had nothing to add about who would attend.

MJ Lee then pressed further to ask if Butker specifically was 'welcome at this White House'.

What a joke.

How many times has CNN questioned whether a sports or media personality should be welcomed at the White House for advocating that children should be allowed to mutilate their sexual organs, claiming men can be women, spewing Hamas propaganda, pretending it's perfectly normal to let men dominate women's sports, or promoting abortion on demand?

'We can't allow people to have such extreme opinions without consequences!' Also, 'You think you might want to play with the doll, Billy? That's great, let's cut off your junk and get you a dress!' Same people.

Opinions about gender roles by a football player just go too far for CNN.

By her third attempt, Lee might have well just said 'Why is Joe Biden allowing this guy into the White House?'

The network that spent four years shoving Jim Acosta in our faces to whine about the treatment of the press and censorship has no qualms suggesting that a football player should be shunned by his President for speech the Left dislikes.

Hypocrites.

The Left will never tolerate nonconformance to their ideals.

Any suggestion that traditional gender roles are fine must be punished.

Opining that being a homemaker is a noble goal for a woman is sacrilege unless that 'woman' is a man, in which case it's a heartwarming human interest story.

Placing a woman in the kitchen in your commencement address is unthinkable, but putting her in a burka is perfectly fine, you Islamophobic bigot!

We can't say we'd be overly excited to go to the White House. The highlight of the trip might be finding a bag of cocaine or being mauled by one of Biden's dogs.

We've got some problem solvers out there!

Imagine, with all that is going on in the world right now, you decided to waste a question in a White House press briefing on whether a football player accused of wrong speak was going to be allowed to visit the White House with the rest of his team.

Notice she did say that the team makes decisions about who comes to the White House. It would be ridiculous of the Chiefs to deny a player the traditional visit over political nonsense.

We're not sure they were ever there.

The White House is probably more concerned with whether they can convince Travis Kelce's girlfriend to tag along when the Chiefs visit. They'd love that in an election year.

