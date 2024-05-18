WATCH: CNN Reporter Seems to Think Harrison Butker Should Be Punished for Wrong Speak

In light of the controversy over Harrison Butker voicing an opinion people didn't like, especially many on the Left, CNN's Senior White House Correspondent, MJ Lee, asked if Butker was 'welcome' at the White House.

Advertisement

CNN’s @MJ_Lee: “Can we still assume that the Kansas City Chiefs will be visiting the White House this year celebration of their Super Bowl victory?”



KJP: “So, what I can say is all the team — per usual, when there is a champion — uh — uh — championship team gets invited. I don't… pic.twitter.com/q9gt0C584Z — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 17, 2024

She asked for confirmation that the entire team would still be visiting following their Super Bowl win.

CNN had to be sure, you know because a kicker said something they didn't like.

Karine Jean-Pierre knew what was coming and stumbled her way through saying 'all of the team' was invited and had nothing to add about who would attend.

CNN’s @MJ_Lee: “So, can you confirm — you said everyone on the team is obviously invited. Is the Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker welcome at this White House?”



KJP: “What I can — you would have to — uh — obviously — um — what I can say is we invite the entire team and we do that… pic.twitter.com/Rp6aiGNaXD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 17, 2024

MJ Lee then pressed further to ask if Butker specifically was 'welcome at this White House'.

What a joke.

How many times has CNN questioned whether a sports or media personality should be welcomed at the White House for advocating that children should be allowed to mutilate their sexual organs, claiming men can be women, spewing Hamas propaganda, pretending it's perfectly normal to let men dominate women's sports, or promoting abortion on demand?

'We can't allow people to have such extreme opinions without consequences!' Also, 'You think you might want to play with the doll, Billy? That's great, let's cut off your junk and get you a dress!' Same people.

Opinions about gender roles by a football player just go too far for CNN.

CNN’s @MJ_Lee: “Given his recent comments, is he specifically welcome at this White House?”



KJP: “We invite the team. We invite the team. It's an invitation that goes to the team. And so, it's up to the team who comes and who doesn't come. That’s the way it usually works.” pic.twitter.com/AovduRF2hB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 17, 2024

By her third attempt, Lee might have well just said 'Why is Joe Biden allowing this guy into the White House?'

The network that spent four years shoving Jim Acosta in our faces to whine about the treatment of the press and censorship has no qualms suggesting that a football player should be shunned by his President for speech the Left dislikes.

Hypocrites.

People offended by his speech need to learn some tolerance. pic.twitter.com/qcxiV3xPKk — 🔥ᕲᓍᓍᘻ ᕼᗩᑘS🔥 (@Doom_Haus) May 18, 2024

The Left will never tolerate nonconformance to their ideals.

Why the hell would that even be a question??! — Marlene (@marlygad) May 18, 2024

Advertisement

Any suggestion that traditional gender roles are fine must be punished.

Opining that being a homemaker is a noble goal for a woman is sacrilege unless that 'woman' is a man, in which case it's a heartwarming human interest story.

Placing a woman in the kitchen in your commencement address is unthinkable, but putting her in a burka is perfectly fine, you Islamophobic bigot!

I think the better question is does he want to go to the White House? — Giovanni Esposito (@BC1680) May 18, 2024

We can't say we'd be overly excited to go to the White House. The highlight of the trip might be finding a bag of cocaine or being mauled by one of Biden's dogs.

Tell him to wear his wife's heels and carry a Ukraine flag. They will let him in. — GMan (@GeorgeBend84499) May 18, 2024

We've got some problem solvers out there!

Imagine, with all that is going on in the world right now, you decided to waste a question in a White House press briefing on whether a football player accused of wrong speak was going to be allowed to visit the White House with the rest of his team.

Which is a way of telling the team to leave Butker at home. Joe just wants to Chiefs to do his dirty work for him. But If the Chiefs hold strong, this will all blow over in a couple weeks anyway — 18SavyFan (@SlangeVarDave) May 17, 2024

Advertisement

Notice she did say that the team makes decisions about who comes to the White House. It would be ridiculous of the Chiefs to deny a player the traditional visit over political nonsense.

@mj_lee @cnn when are the adults coming back to journalism? — Happy bear (@Thehappybear3) May 17, 2024

We're not sure they were ever there.

The White House is probably more concerned with whether they can convince Travis Kelce's girlfriend to tag along when the Chiefs visit. They'd love that in an election year.