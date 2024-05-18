Sen. Eric Schmitt Blasts Navy Secretary for Smug Attitude About Fired Servicemembers and...
Biden and Harris Give Ex Gov They Said Should Resign Because of Racism a Role in Their Campaign

Doug P.  |  9:28 AM on May 18, 2024

Behind the scenes the Biden/Harris campaign is in panic mode for many reasons and they continue to call in help while hoping nobody remembers things that happened just a few years ago:

This is an interesting move considering that Biden's losing support in the black voting demographic. Maybe Biden thinks there's nobody better qualified to give "you ain't black if you don't vote for me" lectures than somebody who has actually worn blackface:

Kamala Harris also called for Northam's resignation in 2019:

