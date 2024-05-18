Biden and Harris Give Ex Gov They Said Should Resign Because of Racism a Role in Their Campaign

Behind the scenes the Biden/Harris campaign is in panic mode for many reasons and they continue to call in help while hoping nobody remembers things that happened just a few years ago:

Former Gov. Ralph Northam is headlining the Biden/Harris campaign office opening in Virginia Beach on Sunday — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 17, 2024

This is an interesting move considering that Biden's losing support in the black voting demographic. Maybe Biden thinks there's nobody better qualified to give "you ain't black if you don't vote for me" lectures than somebody who has actually worn blackface:

Ralph "Blackface" Northam is now a top Biden surrogate — five years after Biden called on him to resign in disgrace pic.twitter.com/DEmstd05T7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2024

Interesting you say that.. pic.twitter.com/cYNZe40oI9 — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ᴅᴀɴɢᴇʀ (@AmericazOutlaw) May 17, 2024

Kamala Harris also called for Northam's resignation in 2019:

Biden and Harris on the blackface/KKK photo that Northam was in: https://t.co/uUAfUSsvxB pic.twitter.com/CgRgmlKXhv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 17, 2024

Which one is he again? pic.twitter.com/BdnoBugQ6Y — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) May 17, 2024

Imagine the MSM stories right now if this same person was a Republican and had a role in a Trump campaign event.

One of the wildest moments in a press conference I’ve ever seen:



Reporter: "Are you still able to moonwalk?"



Northam appearing to get ready to do the moonwalk, when his wife has to tell him no.



Northam: "My wife says 'inappropriate circumstances'" pic.twitter.com/bm1nKgRkTF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 17, 2024

Gag. They must be desperate. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) May 18, 2024

Biden’s going back to his roots by teaming up with the KKK robe and blackface wearing disgraced former governor of VA.



Also, by hanging out with Governor Moonwalk, Biden reminds voters that Democrats support abortion up to and even after birth: https://t.co/s0RpkcZuqh — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 18, 2024

They can't get radical enough for Team Biden.