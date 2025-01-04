Rant Revelation: Don Lemon Says He Will Stop Being a Racist When Trump Stops Being One

Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN About Democrat Lawfare in Trump’s NYC...
Warren Squire  |  3:24 AM on January 04, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Don Lemon recently made a startling admission in one of his unhinged TikTok videos - he’s a racist! Yes, that’s what he said. He says he will stop being a racist as soon as President-Elect Donald Trump stops being one. There’s a whole bunch of other crazy stuff in Lemon’s latest living room rant.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Apparently, Lemon believes his own personal racism is justified as long as he can blame it on the behavior of someone else. Again, that’s what he says in the video. Commenters picked up on it, too.

‘See, that guy over there being a racist? Well, I won’t stop being a racist until he stops!’ Lemon is such a spoiled, ignorant man-child.

Lemon is going around calling himself an ‘independent journalist.’ That’s just a fancy euphemistic way of saying, ‘I was fired and am now unemployable!’

Yes, Lemon posts videos on TikTok and on Bluesky.

Lemon is mostly mad with Trump for telling the truth about his fellow Democrats, like Kamala Harris.

If you’re claiming the person who picked Tim Walz as her running mate is smart, then no one is going to take you seriously.

Lemon’s loaded. He’s a multi-millionaire last we checked. It’s not like he needs to do these videos for money. But, you can tell he misses being on TV. So, he’s biding his time on cellphone screens for a cable ‘news’ opportunity that’s never going to arrive. At least he has plenty of time to work on his self-admitted racism.

