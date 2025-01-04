Rant Revelation: Don Lemon Says He Will Stop Being a Racist When Trump Stops Being One

Don Lemon recently made a startling admission in one of his unhinged TikTok videos - he’s a racist! Yes, that’s what he said. He says he will stop being a racist as soon as President-Elect Donald Trump stops being one. There’s a whole bunch of other crazy stuff in Lemon’s latest living room rant.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Don Lemon comes full circle from his unhinged rant the other day as he defends himself against the backlash that was rained down upon him. pic.twitter.com/bN3rwXmDSo — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 4, 2025

Apparently, Lemon believes his own personal racism is justified as long as he can blame it on the behavior of someone else. Again, that’s what he says in the video. Commenters picked up on it, too.

“When Trump stops being racist… I will too” 🤨 Did I really just hear that?? — JGH 🇺🇸 (@Harman_is_here) January 4, 2025

Right?? I guess that’s how racism works🤷🏻‍♀️ — Alice Hat (@ali7cat) January 4, 2025

Yes you heard it and yes, Don Lemon is a ***king idiot. — John Stanton's Red Headed Stepchild (@bigwormjerm) January 4, 2025

‘See, that guy over there being a racist? Well, I won’t stop being a racist until he stops!’ Lemon is such a spoiled, ignorant man-child.

Lemon is going around calling himself an ‘independent journalist.’ That’s just a fancy euphemistic way of saying, ‘I was fired and am now unemployable!’

It's cute how he thinks he's a journalist. — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) January 4, 2025

Did he say he thought he was a journalist?

😎🇺🇸 — curt sundell (@sundell1951) January 4, 2025

Did this r****d actually call himself an independent journalist? 🤣 — Voice of Freedom (@ColAndersmit) January 4, 2025

Did he just call himself a journalist?…😱 — Chris Theoharis (@theoharis_c) January 4, 2025

Isn’t he a tiktoker now? It’s really depressing watching him try to make believe with his dead career. — Lily Madison (@LilyMadisonAI) January 4, 2025

Yes, Lemon posts videos on TikTok and on Bluesky.

Lemon is mostly mad with Trump for telling the truth about his fellow Democrats, like Kamala Harris.

His problem is that when Trump calls Harris stupid it's the truth. — Zeke Stonekiller (@ZekeStonekiller) January 4, 2025

He called Kamala Harris stupid because in fact, she's dumb as a f**king rock — candace S. Taylor (@candaceSTa18566) January 4, 2025

If you’re claiming the person who picked Tim Walz as her running mate is smart, then no one is going to take you seriously.

It reeks of desperation. He knows he is losing fame and is just known because he turned into a huge joke 🤣 — Dr Hermien V 🇿🇦 (@v_hermien) January 4, 2025

Advertisement

I feel as if I’m watching a psychotic in a padded room ranting at the monitoring camera. Rather entertaining. — Anachronist (@AnachronistD) January 4, 2025

Essentially, his "energy going into 2025" isn't a whole lot different from his "energy" in 2024. — summerbreeze76 (@go_fk_urslf) January 4, 2025

Don the Lemon pic.twitter.com/8bJe2abqLk — The Interruptors (@WonderTwinsPow) January 4, 2025

Lemon’s loaded. He’s a multi-millionaire last we checked. It’s not like he needs to do these videos for money. But, you can tell he misses being on TV. So, he’s biding his time on cellphone screens for a cable ‘news’ opportunity that’s never going to arrive. At least he has plenty of time to work on his self-admitted racism.