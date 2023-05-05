The Daily Beast tried taking Tucker Carlson down with new texts. Tried, but failed. Media Matters and The New York Times failed as well, ‘leaking’ videos and texts from Fox News which you know, means someone at Fox is leaking them BUT that’s another story entirely.

Hey, we don’t blame The Daily Beast for trying their hand at the whole ‘take Tucker down’ thing but this was once again just proof that Tucker acts like the rest of us. Well, that and people he trusted he should never have trusted but again, that’s another story.

Suppose they wanted us to gasp so we’ll play along in order to mock them just a bit more …

*GASP*

SCOOP: We got unredacted text messages that show Tucker Carlson repeatedly used the c-word in texts to describe Sidney Powell. Who received one? Top anchor Bret Baier, who schemed with Carlson to slow-walk results post-2020 election. w/@justinbaragona https://t.co/wWiAUjrPdi — Corbin Bolies (@CorbinBolies) May 4, 2023

Really?

That’s it?

Bro.

Literally no one cares lol — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) May 5, 2023

Oh damn, Tucker’s a normal guy? THE OUTRAGE!!! — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) May 5, 2023

The horror! 🙄 Don’t go to England… you’ll want to lock everyone up at the rate they use that word. Get a grip, pansy. — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) May 5, 2023

We remember pre-Elon when the word ‘pansy’ would get you locked or even suspended.

Good times. *eye roll*

I mean, literally everybody in the entire United Kingdom uses the C word with abandon. 🤷‍♂️ — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) May 5, 2023

BUT … BUT … IT’S TUCKER! REEEEEEEE.

Not to mention, plenty of Lefties call this editor that word each and every day so meh.

Next?

