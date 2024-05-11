Fulton County Missing More Than 380,000 Ballot Images From Election Day

We still have bookmarked the video RNC Research put together of 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results. In 2016, the election was "stolen" from Hillary Clinton after the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, which the media pursued for years. Never mind that her campaign's law firm paid to have Christopher Steele put together the fake "dossier" — it didn't work, so the election was still stolen.

The 2016 election of Donald Trump was illegitimate. However, we must have fixed a lot of problems in four years, because CBS News White House correspondent Major Garrett wrote a book in 2022 called "The Big Truth," which claimed that the 2020 presidential election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history."

There's no questioning the 2020 election. It just isn't done. If you think there were some sketchy situations, you were deemed an "election denier" and banned from Jake Tapper's show (which often features Stacey Abrams as a guest).

Fulton County, Georgia — where District Attorney Fani Willis calls home — is still investigating that flawless election, and the Georgia Election Board was just informed that more than 380,000 ballot images from the election are "not available."

NEW: Georgia Election Board dumbfounded after finding out that 3,000 ballots were scanned twice in the 2020 election recount in Fulton County.



The board also revealed that 380,761 ballot images from machine count were “not available.”



Q: Does Fulton County know why there are… pic.twitter.com/y0NxRfDNNo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2024

Q: Does Fulton County know why there are not 380,761 ballot images from election day? A: As with the investigators we have not been apprised of this allegation. This is the first I'm hearing about it. General counsel for the secretary of state’s office Charlene McGowan confirmed that Fulton County broke the law in their recount. “Fulton County used improper procedures during the recount of the presidential contest in 2020.” Despite this, the board refused to approve further investigation.

Huh. So maybe it wasn't the greatest success of democracy in American history after all.

Tip of the iceberg. We will never fully know the full details of how they got away with it in Georgia and many other states. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 10, 2024

2020 was the first election where the losing candidate won most of the bellwether counties yet lost the election.



Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/n7G3RXsVap — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2024

You can't question it. You just can't. President Trump did and they've tried to remove him from the ballot.

People are going to prison for simply asking questions about the Georgia election — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 10, 2024

Asking for the state to investigate this at the time of the election is EXACTLY what they are now prosecuting Trump over.



Every time someone brought these allegations at the time they were called “election deniers” and “conspiracy theorists”.

What hypocritical frauds. — I am Schweik (@Dodge57man) May 11, 2024

We've reached a point in history where our leadership doesn't even bother to maintain the integrity of their own institutions - then they wonder why there is chronic mistrust by the people. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) May 10, 2024

I wonder why Fulton County would not want a further investigation? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 10, 2024

Yet another “conspiracy theory” proven correct. — Keith (@ktmarine1) May 10, 2024

We said all this in 2021 and got suspended for it! — 🇺🇸Aggie🇺🇸 (@Kwood3020) May 10, 2024

It's like the origin of COVID-19. You just weren't allowed to talk about it.

There is absolutely ZERO reason this should happen!



Incompetence is NOT an excuse!! — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) May 10, 2024

I don't understand why these people all seem so passive about what's in front of them. It's like everyone is sitting on their hands. — Tom Nault (@TomNault) May 11, 2024

3,000 isn't even close to the number of ballots scanned twice. There were 4480 double scanned ballots. And they didn't mention the 5,812 missing ballots. https://t.co/TEhsw8nGjr — Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) May 10, 2024

.@mad_liberals is doing a great job of covering this for those who want to learn more. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2024

We're intrigued. Keep in mind, though, that Trump was campaigning against both the Democrats and the mainstream media. Joe Biden, who won the most popular votes in history and has the lowest approval rating in history, campaigned from his basement and now looks like he's going to try to do it again.

