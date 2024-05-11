Shannon Watts: Rep Introduces Federal Database of Pregnant Women for Donald Trump to Monitor

Senator Katie Britt this week introduced her MOMS Act legislation:

Today, I’m proud to introduce the More Opportunities for Moms to Succeed (MOMS) Act along with @SenMarcoRubio, @SenKevinCramer, and a group of @SenateGOP colleagues.



You can learn more here: https://t.co/L1mZmoYoQ5 pic.twitter.com/kAmX2Up7Yr — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) May 9, 2024

Advertisement

Britt included quotes from several colleagues in her press release, including Sen. Chuck Grassley:

“New and expectant mothers should have ready access to health care resources. Often, even when the appropriate support exists, it can be difficult to find or get to – especially for women living in rural areas. Our bill addresses these challenges and promotes a pro-mother, pro-family culture by creating an online information hub for moms and improving telehealth capabilities,” Senator Grassley said.

An online information hub, huh? Britt writes:

… the MOMS Act would establish Pregnancy.gov – a federal clearinghouse of resources available to expecting and postpartum moms, as well as those with young children. This clearinghouse would increase access to adoption agencies, pregnancy resource centers, and other relevant public and private resources available to pregnant women within their zip code and surrounding areas. As part of Pregnancy.gov, HHS would be required to include and maintain a national list of federal funding opportunities available to non-profit and healthcare entities for pregnancy support.

So what she's really saying is that the government is creating a database of all pregnant women. As we learned in April, Donald Trump, as part of his second term as president, wants to track women's menstrual cycles.

We thought banning guns was Shannon Watts's bread and butter, but she seems concerned about a federal website with access to adoption agencies and pregnancy resource centers. "Pregnancy resource centers" really trigger Democrats —Sen. Elizabeth Warren has expressed her wish for crisis pregnancy centers to be banned nationally.

Katie Britt: Introduced a bill to create a federal database of pregnant women.



Also Katie Britt: Opposes federal database of gun owners. pic.twitter.com/wm4EmwhZ1M — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 10, 2024

So she creates a database of pregnant women so Trump then knows who to prosecute if any of those women get an abortion.



Yet another example of why this election is fundamental to protecting your liberty & freedoms! https://t.co/uZq4LkNW8y — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) May 11, 2024

We imagine Trump himself would be monitoring this database of pregnant women as he tracks their cycles.

These claims are intentionally false and dangerous.



Pro-life laws across the board shield women from prosecutions. Moreover - read the bill, it provides a database of help for women, not a database of women. Women’s privacy is expressly protected.



These claims are nothing… https://t.co/rnDiBQ5joT — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) May 11, 2024

Advertisement

These claims are nothing but a cynical attempt to distract from the Democrats' obsession with abortion and relentless attacks on charities that help women. While Biden created a website to promote the brutality of abortion, @SenKatieBritt offers a more hopeful approach that offers real support for moms and their babies.

Abortion up until birth really is a sacrament to Democrat women. Except it's not. MSNBC's Jen Psaki assured us of that last fall:

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

No one, huh?

Let's get real. She wants to know who is pregnant so she can prosecute women who have abortions. I've read the bill. It's fascism! — G. Robertson (@Robertson1221) May 11, 2024

The claims are absolutely NOT false. @SenKatieBritt offers a Handmaid’s Tale database so that the GOP can continue to reduce us to little more than incubators with no rights or power or autonomy. Congrats on being a worthless embarrassment to the country. #VoteBlue — Ouiser Boudreaux (@jmasseytripp) May 11, 2024

Take your Stepford wives, Handmaid’s Tale loving ass up out of my face. — JMo (@jothmo) May 11, 2024

Watts points to an article in AL.com that says the database would include women's contact information. We read the entire story and never got to the part where pregnant women were required to register with Pregnancy.gov. Is just says that "U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama introduced a bill today that would require child support throughout pregnancy and create a clearinghouse of adoption and anti-abortion pregnancy crisis centers to combat decreasing birth rates."

Advertisement

Reporter Amy Yarkanin informs us about pregnancy resource centers: "Critics have said they provide inaccurate medical information to dissuade women from seeking abortions."

"Critics say."

As we mentioned above, Warren wants pregnancy resource centers banned — young women walk in thinking they're going to get an abortion and the leave without one, and that's deceptive and cannot be tolerated.

***







