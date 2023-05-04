As Twitchy readers know, AOC is definitely not the brightest crayon in the box.

As our readers also know, she jumped on the whole ‘Jordan Neely was lynched’ bandwagon with the other Squad harpies because of course she did. Like the other mouthbreathers, AOC has gotten some serious pushback on her ridiculous claim and it appears she’s none too happy about it.

I have yet to hear a real explanation from any official hesitating to condemn the killing of Jordan Neely about what makes condemning this violence so “complicated.” Killing is wrong. Killing the poor is wrong. Killing the mentally ill is wrong. Why is that so hard to say? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 4, 2023

Neely’s last words were literally about how going to jail was easier than accessing the social safety net support to get back on his feet and lead a life. Yet leaders want to raise his record as if that warrants a public execution on the subway? What have we come to? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 4, 2023

His records matter. He obviously needed help for mental illness …

Maybe if her state cared more about victims than criminals? Just a thought.

I represent Rikers. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve heard from both COs and the incarcerated that there are people who commit petty crimes because their easiest way to get a bed and doctor. For many vulnerable communities – especially the mentally ill – we make living in… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 4, 2023

I know! It’s absolutely disgusting that we live in a country where young black men have to worry they’ll be killed for simply going schizo on the subway and threatening to murder to people — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) May 4, 2023

Race baiting and stoking racial turmoil is your entire life.. 🤦🏼‍♂️🧐 — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) May 4, 2023

The policies you advocate for create the chaos that leads to incidents like this. You want to prevent this from happening? Then keep repeat criminals off the street. — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) May 4, 2023

So you’re pro-life now? 🤔 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 4, 2023

He should have been in a mental hospital receiving care. Instead you insisted he rot on the streets with his demons. His death is on you. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) May 4, 2023

Yesterday, you smeared a former Marine as having "murdered" Neely, despite having no evidence to support your claim. Then you screeched at Mayor Adams for respecting the radical concept of due process. Now you're crying b/c people called you out for being reckless and dumb. — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 4, 2023

Oh please, you love that this happened 🙄🙄🙄 — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) May 4, 2023

