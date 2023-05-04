As Twitchy readers know, AOC is definitely not the brightest crayon in the box.

The sharpest tool in the shed.

One fry short of a Happy Meal.

The elevator doesn’t go all the way up to the top.

Her village is missing her …

Etcetera.

As our readers also know, she jumped on the whole ‘Jordan Neely was lynched’ bandwagon with the other Squad harpies because of course she did. Like the other mouthbreathers, AOC has gotten some serious pushback on her ridiculous claim and it appears she’s none too happy about it.

So sad.

Anyway …

Don’t see anyone saying it was a good thing, Sandy.

His records matter. He obviously needed help for mental illness …

Maybe if her state cared more about victims than criminals? Just a thought.

So fix it, Sandy. Less time on Instagram and TikTok and more time doing your job?

This isn’t difficult.

How DARE people point out she was wrong about the whole lynch thing?!

It’s all she really knows how to do.

Well that and make a Bloody Mary.

Only certain lives.

It’s true. We haven’t seen her tweet this much in a long time.

She loves to exploit a crisis for clicks and taps.

***

