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ABC News: A Third of the Congressional Black Caucus Is at Risk of Losing Their Seats Through 2028

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 19, 2026

As you know, the Supreme Court recently ruled that gerrymandering based on race is unconstitutional. Critics say that SCOTUS has "gutted" the Voting Rights Act, but no one has lost their right to vote. They also say that "black representation" is being erased, which we counter with pasty white dinosaur Rep. Steve Cohen likely losing his seat to a black Republican woman.

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ABC News reports that due to redistricting, 19 members of the Congressional Black Caucus are at risk of losing their seats through the 2028 election cycle.

Juhi Doshi and Hannah Demissie report:

Almost a third of the membership of the Congressional Black Caucus -- 19 of its 62 members -- are at risk of losing their seats through the 2028 election cycle as Republicans in southern states where they control the legislature move swiftly to redraw congressional maps less than two weeks after the Supreme Court dealt a blow to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Republicans have argued that they are redrawing congressional maps to comply with the Supreme Court and that the districts that could be changed may still elect Black representatives to Congress.

Republicans aren't arguing anything. They are redrawing congressional maps to comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

ABC News has a pending Community Note:

The Congressional Black Caucus only allows Democrats to join its group. Black Republicans are not allowed to join. If Black Republicans were allowed to join, there would be a lower percentage of Caucus members losing their seats under redistricting.

That seems to be the pretty obvious conclusion.

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That proposed Community Note should be attached. If they wanted to lower the percentage of Congressional Black Caucus seats lost, they'd allow black Republicans to join, but they won't.

***

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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