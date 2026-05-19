ABC News: A Third of the Congressional Black Caucus Is at Risk of Losing Their Seats Through 2028

As you know, the Supreme Court recently ruled that gerrymandering based on race is unconstitutional. Critics say that SCOTUS has "gutted" the Voting Rights Act, but no one has lost their right to vote. They also say that "black representation" is being erased, which we counter with pasty white dinosaur Rep. Steve Cohen likely losing his seat to a black Republican woman.

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ABC News reports that due to redistricting, 19 members of the Congressional Black Caucus are at risk of losing their seats through the 2028 election cycle.

As many as 19 members of the Congressional Black Caucus — almost a third of its membership — are at risk of losing their seats through the 2028 cycle. https://t.co/XPPl4mN8QE — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2026

Juhi Doshi and Hannah Demissie report:

Almost a third of the membership of the Congressional Black Caucus -- 19 of its 62 members -- are at risk of losing their seats through the 2028 election cycle as Republicans in southern states where they control the legislature move swiftly to redraw congressional maps less than two weeks after the Supreme Court dealt a blow to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. … Republicans have argued that they are redrawing congressional maps to comply with the Supreme Court and that the districts that could be changed may still elect Black representatives to Congress.

Republicans aren't arguing anything. They are redrawing congressional maps to comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

ABC News has a pending Community Note:

The Congressional Black Caucus only allows Democrats to join its group. Black Republicans are not allowed to join. If Black Republicans were allowed to join, there would be a lower percentage of Caucus members losing their seats under redistricting.

That seems to be the pretty obvious conclusion.

They could start to make up for the losses by admitting black Republicans https://t.co/UTG1jnYuQu — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 19, 2026

If they let black Republicans join, that wouldn’t be the case.



You might as well just change this headlines to Democrats losing their seats, because that’s what this actually means. https://t.co/y8TuSutAC9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2026

ABC left out the part where they don’t allow Republicans to join. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 19, 2026

If the Congressional "Black" Caucus had anything to do with being black, why haven't these Four Republicans Byron Donalds (FL-19), Wesley Hunt (TX-38), John James (MI-10), and Burgess Owens (UT-4) been allowed to join?



Are they not black enough? 🤔



Credit: LuckyMcGee pic.twitter.com/pabzR8ucs5 — Sports Patriot (@SportsPatriotUS) May 19, 2026

The good news is that they have the option of allowing black Republicans in their club - they won’t let them in today. — @amuse (@amuse) May 19, 2026

Hey @grok how many of these are Republicans? And how many Republicans are members of the Black Caucus? Seems relevant. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 19, 2026

Y'all are bad at this. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 19, 2026

If any blacks are elected by means of unconstitutional gerrymandered black districts, then they deserve to lose their DEI seats.



If they can't compete by the content of their character, then they shouldn't get a seat by the color of their skin! — Oreo_Speedwagon (@1OreoSpeedwagon) May 19, 2026

So they were elected based on racist gerrymandering. Got it. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) May 19, 2026

Good. If they are good people then they will get elected by the voters. If they are not good, they will lose just like anyone else. — Ms.G (@GSchifanelli) May 19, 2026

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Oh well — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 19, 2026

They should be at risk of losing their seats every two years, just like any other member of congress. They have no inherent right to a seat. — Aurelius Grendel (@AureliusGrndl72) May 19, 2026

Since those seats were gained through gerrymandering, is that really a problem?



We are a Constitutional Republic, which is a representative form of government. Gerrymandering distorts that representation. — Mark Zehr (@MarkZehr1) May 19, 2026

Voters are welcome to vote for black Republicans. Who’s stopping them? Oh wait, legacy media and those around them who think your party = your skin color🙄 — Stop the Suck (@kpatriot723) May 19, 2026

So... maybe they should campaign? — Brian Connolly (@bconnolly457) May 19, 2026

That proposed Community Note should be attached. If they wanted to lower the percentage of Congressional Black Caucus seats lost, they'd allow black Republicans to join, but they won't.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.