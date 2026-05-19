Texas Dem Candidate Maureen Galindo Calls for Internment Camps for Americans Who Stand With Israel

Maureen Galindo is running for a Congressional seat in Texas as a Democrat. Like many Democrats, she hates Jewish people. She is just WAY more open about it than most.

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San Antonio residents - meet Maureen Galindo, a Democratic Congressional candidate in your district.



Maureen pledges to send American Zionists to internment camp. She also states a Jewish cabal controls Hollywood, the media & local politicians.



Her runoff election is May 26th. pic.twitter.com/P1fmdzWyTb — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 19, 2026

All she is missing is the 'Heil, Hitler' salute.

Democrats might want to start doing something about these antisemitic DSA entryists infiltrating the party — https://t.co/wxv9L7QLk8 — 🇺🇦Banquo (@BanquoDyar) May 19, 2026

It's become clear the Democrats are openly embracing people like this. It's frightening to watch.

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Maureen Galindo, a sex therapist who led a Democratic House primary in Texas's 35th district — forcing a runoff later this month — has attacked "Jews who own Hollywood" as members of "the Synagogue of Satan" and said she won't take Israeli "Blood money" — in a number… pic.twitter.com/Vph1Lsd98L — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 7, 2026

It seems if Jewish people really 'ran' the world, people like Galindo would have no chance of winning elected office. Since she is currently the favorite, it appears 'The Joos' don't actually run everything.

I say this as a lifelong Democrat. There is not place in our party for people like this. We need to end this candidacy immediately. https://t.co/ptxs3Tm8Vp — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) May 19, 2026

There are a few sane Democrats, apparently. Unfortunately, it is not hardly enough.

Maureen Galindo could possibly win a Democratic runoff for a US House seat in Texas.



The housing activist has ranted about “billionaire Zionists,” openly stating that she would create prisons for American Zionists.



Sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/aPmumFjwBv — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 19, 2026

Does Galindo realize most Evangelical Christians are 'Zionists' who support Israel?

She better bring an army if she thinks she is putting all those people in prison. What a weirdo!

TX-35 Democratic candidate Maureen Galindo says she will convert ICE detention center in Karnes County into an internment camp for "American Zionists."



"It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists," she added. — Michael Karlis (@MichaelKarlis) May 19, 2026

Now, castration for pedos is an idea we can all get behind, but her assertion most pedos are supporters of Israel is utterly ridiculous.

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NEW: Democratic candidate and sex therapist Maureen Galindo tells The Post she stands by her comments calling for opponent @johnnygarciatx to be "tried for treason" over his support for Israel



"YES. In fact, as soon as I’m elected, I’ll start the process of having all American… — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) May 15, 2026

Oh, she also proposes trying American elected officials for 'treason' for supporting Israel. Maybe someone should tell her Israel is a friend and ally of the United States.

If she wants to try lawmakers for 'treason', maybe she should start with Rashida Tlaib for supporting Hamas. That would be a more effective use of her time.

Hopefully, Texas voters refuse to elect Hitler's biggest fan.

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