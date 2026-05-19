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Texas Dem Candidate Maureen Galindo Calls for Internment Camps for Americans Who Stand With Israel

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on May 19, 2026
Townhall Media

Maureen Galindo is running for a Congressional seat in Texas as a Democrat. Like many Democrats, she hates Jewish people. She is just WAY more open about it than most.

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All she is missing is the 'Heil, Hitler' salute. 

It's become clear the Democrats are openly embracing people like this. It's frightening to watch. 

It seems if Jewish people really 'ran' the world, people like Galindo would have no chance of winning elected office. Since she is currently the favorite, it appears 'The Joos' don't actually run everything.

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There are a few sane Democrats, apparently. Unfortunately, it is not hardly enough.

Does Galindo realize most Evangelical Christians are 'Zionists' who support Israel? 

She better bring an army if she thinks she is putting all those people in prison. What a weirdo!

Now, castration for pedos is an idea we can all get behind, but her assertion most pedos are supporters of Israel is utterly ridiculous. 

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Oh, she also proposes trying American elected officials for 'treason' for supporting Israel. Maybe someone should tell her Israel is a friend and ally of the United States.

If she wants to try lawmakers for 'treason', maybe she should start with Rashida Tlaib for supporting Hamas. That would be a more effective use of her time. 

Hopefully, Texas voters refuse to elect Hitler's biggest fan. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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