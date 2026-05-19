NAACP Urges Athletes to Withhold Support From Schools in States That Have Moved to Erase Black Votes

This reminds us of when Major League Baseball decided to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta over "voter suppression" in Georgia. The NAACP is running with the fiction that the Supreme Court's recent ruling striking down race-based gerrymandering has somehow "gutted what was left of the Voting Rights Act." The NAACP is launching a new campaign it's calling "Out of Bounds" and calling for black athletes, families, fans, alumni, and consumers to withhold athletic and financial support from public universities in eight priority states that "have moved to limit, weaken, or erase Black voting representation." Those priority states are Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, and Georgia.

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The NAACP is taking a stand. Today, we launch the #OutofBounds campaign, a national call to action for Black athletes, families, fans, and allies.



In response to states erasing Black voting representation after the Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais decision, we are demanding… — NAACP (@NAACP) May 19, 2026

The post continues:

… accountability. "Out of Bounds is our answer: we are naming the contradiction, and we are calling on Black athletes, families, fans, and consumers to act on it. The same power that built these programs can be redirected." —NAACP President and CEO @DerrickNAACP This is about more than sports. It’s about justice. Learn more and join the movement:

The @NAACP is asking young black athletes to give up their athletic career, which could lead them to a highly lucrative future that would benefit their families, as well as a college education because Democrats can’t force states to create artificial minority districts. — Alicia (@alicianieves__) May 19, 2026

Yes, they should give up their success and financial future for a made up cause 🙄 — Shushu (@Shushu7637) May 19, 2026

So you want to boycott the states that are paying young black athletes the most money. Seems real smart. — Rebel (@censoreduser77) May 19, 2026

One thing has nothing to do with the other. You'll end up hurting college sports and college athletes by ruining their sport. — LU Turtle Power (@sstaedtler8787) May 19, 2026

So you want young black men to sacrifice their futures because some black politicians are out of a job? So selfish. — Alex (@aalex2) May 19, 2026

Oh shut up. No one is taking away representation. They are have stopped the process of giving grifting representatives having unlosable seats. And ironically in Tennessee that seat was taken by a grifting old white guy. — SocialismAlwaysFails (@4SigmaSmarter) May 19, 2026

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The NAACP reeks of desperation. — Les Aker (@Les_Aker) May 19, 2026

Just say you want segregation.



It’d be more honest. — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) May 19, 2026

So much hate in the NAACP. Not only will you hurt the schools, but you also hurt the athletes. The SEC is a powerhouse where many many black athletes have gone on to be great stars in the NFL. But go ahead deny their chance. — GeoXP (@GeoxpXp) May 19, 2026

The @TheBlackCaucus @NAACP spent the last 10 years focused on immigrants and transgenders while ignoring American Black people and now want mostly Black American kids to make a sacrifice…..UNBELIEVABLE — The American Pulse (@theamericanpls) May 19, 2026

That's right black athletes. The Democrats broke the law and it cost their political influence. Now they want you to sacrifice your future so they can hold to their power. So dont seek high education and a paycheck for your skills, so that Liz, Chuck and Bernie can stay elected — wrath2121 (@wrath2121) May 19, 2026

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You'd sacrifice black athlete careers to keep the grift going?



While showing complete lack of concern about crime, illegal immigration, drugs and loss of life in your constituencies?



Hopefully you voters will see you for what you are. — rocketman (@aherhwer) May 19, 2026

In other words, the SEC - which is where they all want to be. We love our athletes. Get lost. — Flatlander in Tennessee (@LadyDi19791) May 19, 2026

You want black athletes to give up their opportunity to play sports, earn a living, & pay for college because your organization lost the war over race based congressional districts? That's asinine. They don't have to lose their jobs just because you sucked at yours. — David G (@David_G_94) May 19, 2026

Do you think those young black athletes making thousands (sometimes millions) of dollars give a damn about your “Out Of Bounds”? Stop being political and support these young athletes because there is no doubt being at those universities is truly whats best for them. — Chris Radford (@cradford21) May 19, 2026

So you’re asking an 18-22 year old young man to turn down tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars as a political ploy that will have zero effect on the politics you claim they are taking a stand on? — Adam DePriest (@CoachDePriest) May 19, 2026

That's what it sounds like. They want young black men to sacrifice their athletic careers to punish states that are redrawing their congressional district maps that were illegally drawn based on race? We don't see how this "Out of Bounds" campaign helps blacks at all.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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