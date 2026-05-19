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NAACP Urges Athletes to Withhold Support From Schools in States That Have Moved to Erase Black Votes

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File

This reminds us of when Major League Baseball decided to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta over "voter suppression" in Georgia. The NAACP is running with the fiction that the Supreme Court's recent ruling striking down race-based gerrymandering has somehow "gutted what was left of the Voting Rights Act." The NAACP is launching a new campaign it's calling "Out of Bounds" and calling for black athletes, families, fans, alumni, and consumers to withhold athletic and financial support from public universities in eight priority states that "have moved to limit, weaken, or erase Black voting representation." Those priority states are Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, and Georgia.

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The post continues:

… accountability.

"Out of Bounds is our answer: we are naming the contradiction, and we are calling on Black athletes, families, fans, and consumers to act on it. The same power that built these programs can be redirected." —NAACP President and CEO @DerrickNAACP

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That's what it sounds like. They want young black men to sacrifice their athletic careers to punish states that are redrawing their congressional district maps that were illegally drawn based on race? We don't see how this "Out of Bounds" campaign helps blacks at all. 

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***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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