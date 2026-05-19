The Muddled Class: Michelle Obama Claims Average Americans Tired of Democrat Division Are ‘Confused’

The Democrat Party is not getting what it wants, and its brand is broken beyond recognition. That reality is something Democrats have a hard time processing. So it’s not surprising that former First Lady Michelle Obama has misinterpreted her party’s dysfunction as ‘confusion’ for the whole of America.

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No, Michelle, it’s just you and yours who are dumbfounded. (WATCH)

Michelle Obama on the state of the country: It feels like "we’re confused." pic.twitter.com/uUSJfXRi2X — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2026

"Only Democrats are confused". What do you expect when they get their news from CNN, The View, and Jimmy Kimmel? — Billy TwoKnives (@BTwoknives93029) May 19, 2026

We’re not confused. We know exactly what her husband did to this country, and what the administrative state has been doing ever since.



We’re fighting back, and we’re healing. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 19, 2026

She fails to see that President Donald Trump’s rise to prominence is a direct reaction to her own husband, former President Barack Obama (more on that in a bit).

Democrats are a bewildering mess because their entire identity has become ‘Get Trump.’ That’s all they have to offer, and it’s drenched in desperation, not inspiration.

Joking aside, this is a tell for classic Trump Derangement Syndrome. In their minds, everyone should see the Hitler-esque version of Trump that they see, and they just can’t process that anyone sees him differently, much less voted for him and supports him. “Confused” is her way of describing this phenomenon. It breaks their brains. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 19, 2026

Only democrats are confused. There’s no leadership, no pro America policies, no pro America plans. All they have is hate.



Hate will not win elections.



Republicans are clear eyed and moving ahead with pro America policies, no confusion. — Zen-Ken (@ken16020977) May 19, 2026

Yep, stopping illegal immigration, making trade more fair, not taking a backseat to our supposed allies, etc. All things alien to today's Democrat Party.

Michelle Obama dances around the obvious here. (READ)

Michelle Obama discusses two-time Obama voters and middle-class Americans who voted for Trump, and ends with this: “They're good people, and they don't have a way out. And that makes for bad choices." When you boil it all down, Michelle always lands in the same place: Perpetual disappointment in the little people who just aren’t smart enough to know what’s best for them, like Michelle does.

She can’t admit that Obama’s division and race-baiting wore down Americans who bought his ‘hope and change’ nonsense. (WATCH)

Michelle Obama discusses two-time Obama voters and middle class Americans who voted for Trump, and ends with this:



“They're good people, and they don't have a way out. And that makes for bad choices."



When you boil it all down, Michelle always lands in the same place:… https://t.co/L6NbLFLJdm pic.twitter.com/zmp9DuSlOG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2026

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I can't with her. That's how a lot of Democrats think though. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 19, 2026

I am not confused at all.



I voted for a person who was not part of the deep state to be an agent of change.



I got what I voted for. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) May 19, 2026

Exactly. That’s what MAGA voted for. Trump hasn’t been perfect, but on his worst days, he beats the continuation of Obama in the forms of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or whoever the Democrats thrust on Americans next.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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