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The Muddled Class: Michelle Obama Claims Average Americans Tired of Democrat Division Are ‘Confused’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The Democrat Party is not getting what it wants, and its brand is broken beyond recognition. That reality is something Democrats have a hard time processing. So it’s not surprising that former First Lady Michelle Obama has misinterpreted her party’s dysfunction as ‘confusion’ for the whole of America.

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No, Michelle, it’s just you and yours who are dumbfounded. (WATCH)

She fails to see that President Donald Trump’s rise to prominence is a direct reaction to her own husband, former President Barack Obama (more on that in a bit).

Democrats are a bewildering mess because their entire identity has become ‘Get Trump.’ That’s all they have to offer, and it’s drenched in desperation, not inspiration.

Joking aside, this is a tell for classic Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In their minds, everyone should see the Hitler-esque version of Trump that they see, and they just can’t process that anyone sees him differently, much less voted for him and supports him.

“Confused” is her way of describing this phenomenon. It breaks their brains.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 19, 2026

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Yep, stopping illegal immigration, making trade more fair, not taking a backseat to our supposed allies, etc. All things alien to today's Democrat Party.

Michelle Obama dances around the obvious here. (READ)

Michelle Obama discusses two-time Obama voters and middle-class Americans who voted for Trump, and ends with this:

“They're good people, and they don't have a way out. And that makes for bad choices."

When you boil it all down, Michelle always lands in the same place:

Perpetual disappointment in the little people who just aren’t smart enough to know what’s best for them, like Michelle does.

She can’t admit that Obama’s division and race-baiting wore down Americans who bought his ‘hope and change’ nonsense. (WATCH)

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Exactly. That’s what MAGA voted for. Trump hasn’t been perfect, but on his worst days, he beats the continuation of Obama in the forms of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or whoever the Democrats thrust on Americans next.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MICHELLE OBAMA

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