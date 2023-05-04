We’re not sure what Media Matters is trying to do here with Tucker Carlson but every time they share another video of him being human we like him even more. Granted, being human is frowned upon on the Left (God forbid someone has a sense of humor for example), but really, this is tame even for a gotcha.

First, the videos of him being very normal, then the text of his own self-reflection almost being disappointed in his own thoughts, and now this …

Maybe they should just stop trying to bury the guy because they’re not good at it.

Like, at all.

FOXLEAKS: Tucker Carlson asks makeup artist if “pillow fights ever break out” in the women’s bathroom in new behind-the-scenes video https://t.co/M2d6THLRdq pic.twitter.com/vSRooVlzVH — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 4, 2023

Look at that, FOX LEAKS.

They so badly want to be Twitter Files.

Womp womp womp.

ERMAGHERD JOKES ABOUT CLICHÉS https://t.co/r0YYZxxeF7 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) May 4, 2023

Tucker rocks! On the other hand, you seem to be a woke loser who discriminated the unvaccinated during the last three years. — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) May 4, 2023

How does he just keep seeming like an even sweeter person to work with in every single video you put out?! 😂 — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) May 4, 2023

Right. I already liked Tucker. They are just making me like him even more. — Timothy Alden (@PastorTimothyJ) May 4, 2023

So? What’s this prove? — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) May 4, 2023

That Tucker has a sense of humor.

As an actual working makeup artists in Hollywood for over a decade, none of this is even mildly problematic speech. People have no idea what we see, hear, and deal with on set. Tucker is a good man. — Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) May 4, 2023

Out of the hundreds and hundreds of shows and appearances on Fox this is the best y'all can come up with? Tucker must literally be a saint. What an epic backfire by Media Matters. 😂 — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) May 4, 2023

Seriously, what can be considered offensive about this? He is just joking around. How anyone could find this offensive is beyond me. 😂😂😂😂 Tucker is hysterical pic.twitter.com/isqUqk60Nb — Rondalee. Iowa (@Maga4Justice) May 4, 2023

LOVE Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) more and more with EVERY ONE of these releases. And, DESPISE @FoxNews for their attempt to destroy a career by leaking this out.@seanhannity @IngrahamAngle – you've made a buck and a name for yourself, do the right thing and vacate Fox -… — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) May 4, 2023

Tucker isn’t going to date you — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) May 4, 2023

Not even once. Nope.

