Best and Brightest: Columbia Students Spell Palestine Wrong

Amy Curtis  |  9:50 AM on May 07, 2024
Meme

This is just the *chef's kiss* on the Columbia campus pro-Hamas, pro-Palestine, anti-Israel protests. Not only do the students not know what they're really protesting, they're barely literate.

'Palastine'. El. Oh. El.

It's not Columbia, but the point stands.

These are the college students and agitators who think they are our moral and intellectual superiors.

Nope.

Best. And. Brightest.

That's one of the lessons.

Hahahahahahahaha.

Hey, now! That was a deal!

Totally.

Literacy is white supremacy.

Remember that? We do.

We're not. It's just hilarious.

That was a great scene.

Kids can't read or write, largely because of use of computers, so this tracks and is funny as heck.

So well-informed.

Nailed it.

And they'll be running the country soon.

God help us all.

Hahahahahaha. Perfect.

+1000 for the Star Wars reference.

Totally on brand.

'What are we protesting again?'

'I don't know. Palaces or something. Just tag the steps.'

Probably how that went.

Worth its weight in comedic gold.

