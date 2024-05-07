Best and Brightest: Columbia Students Spell Palestine Wrong

This is just the *chef's kiss* on the Columbia campus pro-Hamas, pro-Palestine, anti-Israel protests. Not only do the students not know what they're really protesting, they're barely literate.

'Palastine'. El. Oh. El.

It's not Columbia, but the point stands.

These are the college students and agitators who think they are our moral and intellectual superiors.

$80K a year and a 9% acceptance rate and you can’t even spell the name of the territory you’re camping in support of. — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 7, 2024

Nope.

Best. And. Brightest.

I guess the lesson here is never let Macklemore make a video, which is something we can all agree on — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 7, 2024

That's one of the lessons.

No Regerts — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 7, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha.

Well what do you expect from a group of people who got taken in by that ‘12 albums for a penny’ scam? — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) May 7, 2024

Hey, now! That was a deal!

The best and brightest, baby! — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) May 7, 2024

Totally.

Hey now, let’s not criticize their spelling. I hear correct spelling is characteristic of whiteness. — Corey (@CoreysName) May 7, 2024

Literacy is white supremacy.

Don’t homeschool your kids unless you want them to be able to spell arithmetic while trying to bash homeschool from your Ivy League school. pic.twitter.com/VY82mYW53w — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) May 7, 2024

Remember that? We do.

why are you even a little bit surprised — Pudge (@pudgenet) May 7, 2024

We're not. It's just hilarious.

Reminds me of the Monty Python "Life of Brian" bit where the Roman centurion makes the revolutionaries correct the grammar for their Latin graffiti. 😂 — Terry Miller (@mrmiller1972) May 7, 2024

That was a great scene.

Look, none of the red squigglies popped up when they wrote it, so it must be correct. — BlimpCo Omniversal (@Blimp_Co2) May 7, 2024

Kids can't read or write, largely because of use of computers, so this tracks and is funny as heck.

Well-informed about their cause. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) May 7, 2024

So well-informed.

Columbia students have No Ragrets about supporting “Palastine” https://t.co/KvsQ6FVXJD pic.twitter.com/QjULhqU4MH — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 7, 2024

Nailed it.

So basically we have elite college students violently protesting a conflict and they can't even correctly spell either side https://t.co/NaSOgJBENr — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 7, 2024

And they'll be running the country soon.

God help us all.

Hahahahahaha. Perfect.

+1000 for the Star Wars reference.

Seems on brand. Clearly the students at Harvard, Columbia and these other “elite” universities are not the best or brightest. https://t.co/jdlrPbSDET — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 7, 2024

Totally on brand.

Protester with paint can: "Did you say we are protesting for "Palace Time," that sounds nice, but what is it?" https://t.co/MYuyFHmLJI — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) May 7, 2024

'What are we protesting again?'

'I don't know. Palaces or something. Just tag the steps.'

Probably how that went.

That Ivy League education is worth every penny. https://t.co/n1gUiHX6Hx — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) May 7, 2024

Worth its weight in comedic gold.