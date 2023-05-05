Randi Weingarten may well be the first person to get fact-checked denying her fact-check by Community Notes. It’s not every day we see someone so brutally yet spectacularly owned on Twitter. And considering how horrible this broad is? We can’t think of a more deserving ‘account.’

Would appear Randi was not happy with being fact-checked so she complained.

Only to see her complaint fact-checked.

Seriously, this is so great.

What’s false is the community note, not @PolitiFact :

My actual quote from the @guardian : “ It’s as if Trump and DeVos want to create chaos and want to jeopardize reopening..There’s no other reason why they would be this reckless, this callous, this cruel." https://t.co/IEZMridhAf — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 4, 2023

*CHEF’S KISS*

The pointing and laughing has been especially delicious as well:

just take the L already, @rweingarten. pic.twitter.com/Wb026fiAIL — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 5, 2023

Randi, you lose and you will continue to lose so he’s right, just take the L.

👇Fun fact – among the obstacles thrown in the way of school reopenings – @rweingarten demanded teacher loan forgiveness, getting rid of student testing, & teacher performance evils.🙄 So…. how exactly does cancelling teacher loans “make reopenings safe”? F*ck you Randi https://t.co/1ANJkPNXKY pic.twitter.com/MxlRhhti0m — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) May 5, 2023

This is starting to get really sad now, @rweingarten. Normally, I'd feel bad for someone trying to ice skate uphill as badly as you are. But since you're an evil, lying witch who punished children for political gain, I'll just make some popcorn while you cope and seethe. https://t.co/Mg8IYABs0O — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 4, 2023

Sad? Nah.

Hilarious.

Wonderful.

Spectacular.

Yeah, that.

@rweingarten you are a liar, fact checkers laugh at you. — DrunkOnDopamine (@ZenMaster333) May 5, 2023

Randi, this is a straw man argument. I agree that following Trump and opening schools in August 2020 with zero COVID precautions – would’ve been misguided. Now can you concede that it was wrong to give teens 0 – 4 hours per WEEK of school in spring 2021? — Justin Spiro, LCSW (@Jusrangers) May 4, 2023

When people who agree with her are disagreeing with her?

Yeah, time to take the L.

Past time.

Looks like @rweingarten is the #CommunityNotesQueen. Even doubled up on this one. Keep going Randi! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/oZm1UABU1e — Cynical Patriot (@70×74) May 5, 2023

Maybe she can get TRIPLE fact-checked.

*snickers*

