Randi Weingarten may well be the first person to get fact-checked denying her fact-check by Community Notes. It’s not every day we see someone so brutally yet spectacularly owned on Twitter. And considering how horrible this broad is? We can’t think of a more deserving ‘account.’

Would appear Randi was not happy with being fact-checked so she complained.

Only to see her complaint fact-checked.

Seriously, this is so great.

*CHEF’S KISS*

The pointing and laughing has been especially delicious as well:

Randi, you lose and you will continue to lose so he’s right, just take the L.

Sad? Nah.

Hilarious.

Wonderful.

Spectacular.

Yeah, that.

When people who agree with her are disagreeing with her?

Yeah, time to take the L.

Past time.

Maybe she can get TRIPLE fact-checked.

*snickers*

***

***

