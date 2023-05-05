It’s not every day we see a staunch pro-abortion activist realize how wrong he or she really is, so when this video of Tim Pool interviewing this guy who was absolutely convinced he was right about abortion realizing he’s wrong?

Booyah.

Take a moment to watch this:

Watch the very moment that this pro-abortion activist realizes just how WRONG he is… pic.twitter.com/CB6BaBNtBg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2023

Uhhhh.

But we thought the mother should have absolute authority, bro?

No?

So good.

I love my job https://t.co/QDtrXFi7sY — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 5, 2023

Abortion is good.

Meth is bad.

Logic is hard. Pretty much sums up this discussion on @Timcast — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 5, 2023

You can always tell when someone has got their talking points down and hasn’t really thought much about those talking points. That’s what happened here. He was more than happy to give the mother authority when it comes to taking the life of the unborn child HOWEVER, he didn’t want the same mother to do meth? Wasn’t he just ok with the child being aborted if that’s what the mother wanted?

Can’t have it both ways, Sparky.

HEY-O🔥 — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) May 5, 2023

His eyes stopped bulging around this time. — Faceless Bounty Hunter (@BountyFaceless) May 5, 2023

Like a deer in headlights.

Yup.

***

***

