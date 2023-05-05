Would you look at that? Rochelle Walensky is resigning as Director of the CDC. Almost as if she, Fauci, and the other rats are trying to get off their sinking COVID ship. Hope they all realize that simply resigning doesn’t keep them from having to answer for what they did.

Heck, we all know for a fact Rochelle’s CDC teamed up with teachers’ unions (aka with Randi Weingarten) to keep our kids out of the classroom, playing politics instead of focusing on science. So many things for them all to answer for, and with Republicans having a majority in the House? That might just happen.

In the meantime, let us rejoice just a little …

Here’s the announcement and of course, Twitter reacting to the announcement.

As only Twitter can.

Buh-BYE, Rochelle.

Happy days are here again.

Ain’t that the truth?

***

***

