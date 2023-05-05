Would you look at that? Rochelle Walensky is resigning as Director of the CDC. Almost as if she, Fauci, and the other rats are trying to get off their sinking COVID ship. Hope they all realize that simply resigning doesn’t keep them from having to answer for what they did.

Heck, we all know for a fact Rochelle’s CDC teamed up with teachers’ unions (aka with Randi Weingarten) to keep our kids out of the classroom, playing politics instead of focusing on science. So many things for them all to answer for, and with Republicans having a majority in the House? That might just happen.

In the meantime, let us rejoice just a little …

Here’s the announcement and of course, Twitter reacting to the announcement.

As only Twitter can.

🚨 BREAKING: Rochelle Walensky, is resigning as @CDCDirector. The rats are leaving the sinking ship. But even Walensky will have to face responsibility. No amnesty! pic.twitter.com/2LwGvcJGky — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) May 5, 2023

Buh-BYE, Rochelle.

Happy days are here again.

We couldn’t have gotten better Friday news. The damage she has done is immeasurable. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving the public health agency, the White House announced on Friday.https://t.co/4AX2L35Rmp pic.twitter.com/jXyaxmT51P — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) May 5, 2023

Flash back. Naomi Wolf: "ROCHELLE WALENSKY is literally LYING TO US!" pic.twitter.com/LQE1MCQtaK — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 5, 2023

Don’t let that door hit you on the way out!! BYE! 👋🏻 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky resigns as pandemic wanes https://t.co/qHIoRIshcH — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 5, 2023

Ain’t that the truth?

***

***

