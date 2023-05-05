Look out, San Francisco. Here comes Denver!

It’s as if Lefty, blue cities can’t destroy themselves fast enough. Watch this video of an actual sitting member of the Denver City Council, Candi CdeBaca, pushing to tax white business owners more and then distributing those taxes to black business owners.

Because you know, that’s not racist AF or anything.

Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca, who is running for re-election, says white owned businesses should be taxed extra and redistributed to black owned businesses. pic.twitter.com/s9JhSdAmtj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 5, 2023

Capitalism was built on stolen land …

Does she have any idea that without capitalism she wouldn’t be sitting in that seat?

What a heifer – no offense to heifers out there.

Guess she wasn’t thrilled with being made famous by Libs of TikTok.

How sad.

It’s always sad when bigots get into government office. — Dread Pirate Darin (@ddogsbbq) May 5, 2023

And this is how you chase business out of Denver. — Beekman (@BeekmanNoCo) May 5, 2023

Social decay is caused by the government, They divide us by pigmentation, sexuality, economic status, and political ideology, & then they pit us against one another, as seen here. — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻 (@Scotty_2017) May 5, 2023

You get what you vote for. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 5, 2023

Ain’t THAT the freakin’ truth?

Well, that explains it.

Blatant Communism. — James Lindsay, Darth Lindsay (@ConceptualJames) May 5, 2023

I'm part Irish do I get some of that too? — Grendel13 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@CaptGraybeard13) May 5, 2023

Fair question.

And yikes.

