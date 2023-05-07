Have we mentioned how much we love Megyn Kelly lately? We have? Well too bad, we’re mentioning it again. Don’t know what happened with her after she left Fox and started doing her own thing but DAMN, she’s good at this. Fearless, outspoken … straight-fire.

Love her.

For example, this tweet calling out the gun-grabbers is pretty damn epic and we know this because the angry little mouth breathers lost their freaking minds.

What she said.

So, other solutions:

WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT?!

Actual solutions.

Whoda thunk?

Trending

Cue the meltdown:

This may be our favorite response of the day from Megyn:

So good.

And another.

HURRR DERRR WE DON’T WANT REAL SOLUTIONS.

Bingo.

Oh, and of course Keith ‘Lives In His Basement Hoping To Someday Be Relevant Again’ Olbermann had to chime in:

Bro needs a hobby.

And that’s the truth. Democrats don’t really care about stopping gun violence, if they did they’d stop trying to BAN ALL THE GUNS, REEEE! The issues are far deeper and harder to address than just the guns, plus if they started to work to actually solve the issue, they couldn’t run on it anymore.

Not to mention their entire agenda is built on blaming the other guy who incidentally hates you because he’s a total racist and there is no hope for you anyway because America is a horrible country. They preach 24/7 about how horrible it is to be in America, and if you’re an American who disagrees or who *gasp* is proud of your country you must be some evil white nationalist hence part of the problem. Or something.

Hopeless, hate-filled, crazy people do bad things.

Like, vote Democrat. And other bad things.

***

***

