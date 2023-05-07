Have we mentioned how much we love Megyn Kelly lately? We have? Well too bad, we’re mentioning it again. Don’t know what happened with her after she left Fox and started doing her own thing but DAMN, she’s good at this. Fearless, outspoken … straight-fire.

Love her.

For example, this tweet calling out the gun-grabbers is pretty damn epic and we know this because the angry little mouth breathers lost their freaking minds.

Serious q for gun control advocates: you’ve failed to effect change. Pls face it. You can’t do it, thx to the 2A. We’re all well aware you don’t like that fact, but fact it is. What’s next? Must we just stay here sad, concerned, lamenting? Could we possibly talk OTHER SOLUTIONS? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2023

What she said.

So, other solutions:

Mental health interventions (smthg real, not the BS we now do), greater willingness to lock ppl up (w/protocols in place for civil libs) who are deemed to be threats, fortification of soft targets, coordination of media response to not lionize shooters, etc. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2023

WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT?!

Actual solutions.

Whoda thunk?

Cue the meltdown:

This may be our favorite response of the day from Megyn:

Right back at you.

Your blindness to reality is getting ppl killed. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2023

So good.

And another.

F off.

There were three mass shootings today.

Almost 200 since January. — CAMPBIZZLE (@happycrazytown) May 7, 2023

HURRR DERRR WE DON’T WANT REAL SOLUTIONS.

If you have to lie about what a mass shooting is to inflate the number, you're not making a relevant point. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) May 7, 2023

Bingo.

Oh, and of course Keith ‘Lives In His Basement Hoping To Someday Be Relevant Again’ Olbermann had to chime in:

Serious question, lawyer: The 2nd Amendment does not contain the word "own" in it, nor any synonym. What in it leads you to believe it pertains to the ownership of weapons of mass murder? — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) May 7, 2023

Bro needs a hobby.

Gotta want to actually solve the problem Megyn, not just win elections or fire up a base. — B. Robert🤦🏻‍♂️ (@brobertphd) May 7, 2023

And that’s the truth. Democrats don’t really care about stopping gun violence, if they did they’d stop trying to BAN ALL THE GUNS, REEEE! The issues are far deeper and harder to address than just the guns, plus if they started to work to actually solve the issue, they couldn’t run on it anymore.

Not to mention their entire agenda is built on blaming the other guy who incidentally hates you because he’s a total racist and there is no hope for you anyway because America is a horrible country. They preach 24/7 about how horrible it is to be in America, and if you’re an American who disagrees or who *gasp* is proud of your country you must be some evil white nationalist hence part of the problem. Or something.

Hopeless, hate-filled, crazy people do bad things.

Like, vote Democrat. And other bad things.

***

***

