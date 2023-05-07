When we see tweets from AOC first thing Sunday morning that were sent late Saturday night (or early Sunday morning) we know they won’t be good.

For her.

Heck, they’re great for us because HELLOOOO Twitchy fodder.

Not entirely sure what she was thinking with this one but then again, we often find ourselves scratching our heads reading her tweets.

AOC really should delete this one … heck, she should delete her account. But we all know she won’t. Guess how this went over.

It won’t stop her from trying though.

Really.

Trending

Psh. Get outta here.

So far the yesses have it.

Hey, her earlier tweets weren’t much better.

You guys think she’d be this upset over Neely if he had been white?

Kidding, we know she wouldn’t be.

The dude was literally on the subway threatening to kill people.

She says as she works endlessly to keep us all afraid of one another.

Classy, Sandy.

***

