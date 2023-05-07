When we see tweets from AOC first thing Sunday morning that were sent late Saturday night (or early Sunday morning) we know they won’t be good.

Republicans keep blaming mass shootings on mental health, but then defend the killing of the mentally ill too. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2023

you need a cognitive test. There's something really disconnected about you.. other than your clear immaturity. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 7, 2023

Sucks you can’t race grift on here anymore. Good luck trying to ruin race relations from dying Legacy Media outlets or through Mastodon. pic.twitter.com/6oVHiQlcPO — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) May 7, 2023

You really are soulless. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 7, 2023

The policies you advocate for create the chaos that leads to incidents like these. Safe and livable cities are possible and there’s a simple solution. Keep criminals off the streets. — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) May 7, 2023

The shooter was mentally ill. You have to be to open fire on innocent people at a mall. And yes, killing him to prevent more death was justified. Where is the problem? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 7, 2023

politicians aren't interested in addressing the root cause. instead, they seek to grandstand on nonsensical hot takes for clout. — The_Last_Bot (@The_Last_Bot_) May 7, 2023

I don’t remember anyone “defending” the killing of a mentally ill person. I do recall people like you glorifying a criminal and trying to politicize their death by posting a sympathy video from 10 years ago of them dancing like Michael Jackson though. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 7, 2023

"Defend the killing of the mentally ill"… do you ever get tired of demonizing your political opposition because you lack real-world solutions to people's problems? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 7, 2023

Have you ever considered stopping trying to divide people and instead working to make the country better? — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) May 7, 2023

Congresswoman, did you come up with this Venn diagram single circle yourself? — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) May 7, 2023

DEMs keep blaming blaming mass murder on guns but then are always guarded by people with guns. — JR Moore (@J_Moore1292) May 7, 2023

Is this the most ridiculous Tweet in the history of Twitter? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 7, 2023

You are an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/OpL7SWL8Rz — Mikey Adams (@MikeyAdams420) May 7, 2023

Watching media give the Brock Turner treatment for the killing of a homeless man has been nauseating. A person having a record does not excuse killing them. Neither does being poor, sick, or homeless. Virtually every one of us is closer to being in Neely’s shoes than we think. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 6, 2023

Our country criminalizes poverty and homelessness while making it impossible to afford rent on a minimum wage job. Our system is built for arresting the poor. When the wealthy break the law, they rarely get records. They can afford to be treated favorably. Most of us cannot. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2023

Despite what Fox News wants you to believe, being afraid of an unarmed person is not a reason to kill them. We should never accept a society where such rationale becomes normal. Especially when powerful incentives exist in politics + media to keep people afraid of each other. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 6, 2023

