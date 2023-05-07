As Twitchy readers know, Karine Jean-Pierre told a real HUMDINGER this week claiming Biden’s policies have brought illegal immigration down by 90%.

Right? We wrote several stories about how ridiculous and blatant this lie really was but we had to write about how James Woods reacted to the lie because … he’s James Woods. C’mon, how could we not?

And yes, to answer his question, we are sick of this. Now.

Watch:

Are you sick of this yet? pic.twitter.com/NyU4js25z7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 7, 2023

Ouch, KJP. We felt this one.

There it is.

The Biden administration lies about everything and speaks actual truth about nothing. It’s the most dishonest administration of all time. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) May 7, 2023

If the Biden administration stopped lying they’d just confuse us.

The Left is allowing illegal immigration in order to remake America. They aren’t hiding this any longer. — Denlesks (@Denlesks) May 7, 2023

I’m afraid when people actually wake up and or speak up, it will be to late…hope is fading 🥺 — Ellen Highland 🍊🍊 (@VegasLEH) May 7, 2023

Parolee program? Really? Who does she think she's kidding. — 🚀🛰️Mike Goldweber 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇨🇦🛰️🚀 (@halciber) May 7, 2023

Idiots who voted for Biden, that’s who.

We do too.

I need a new word for how sick I am from this. Sick doesn't begin to cover it, anymore. — Atheen – 45=47 🇺🇸 #FJB (@Atheen_) May 7, 2023

This is a travesty. I don't even have words for how I feel anymore 😕 — Dee (@Deeisnotmyname7) May 7, 2023

I live in Texas and I am beyond sick of it. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) May 7, 2023

She lied. Plain and simple, she lied. She tried to twist it into some story about the parolee program, but that nonsense did not fly. SHE LIED. — K. Wade (@Kwade79) May 7, 2023

And keeps lying.

